Pharmacists Now Authorized to Administer COVID-19 Tests in California

Soon it might be as easy as stopping at a local pharmacy to find out if you have the coronavirus. On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that pharmacists across the state can order tests and collect test specimens for COVID-19.

The new guidance, issued by the state Department of Consumer Affairs, applies to tests authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that identify whether someone currently has the virus or had it in the past.

Although a trained pharmacist can collect a nasal swab or blood sample, the test must be processed at a licensed laboratory. A doctor's approval is not required.

Monica Prinzing, a spokeswoman with drug store chain CVS, said testing could take place in parking lots or at drive-thru windows, though the company could not specify when testing might become available.

Adding pharmacies will greatly expand testing capacity across the state.

— Lesley McClurg (@lesleywmcclurg)