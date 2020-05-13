Eleven Counties Reopening Restaurants and Other Businesses

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that several more rural counties, including Sierra, Shasta and Nevada counties, have been certified to move more quickly through stage two of easing statewide shelter-in-place orders. That brings the total number of counties that can offer modified dining-in at restaurants, curbside pickup at malls, and car washes to 11, according to the California Department of Public Health.
“I want to thank the county health directors for a job well done, working with our team … led through a public health lens, led through a data lens,” Newsom said during Wednesday's daily briefing.
Restaurants opening for dine-in must practice maximum physical distancing, follow frequent hand washing and sanitation practices, require face masks for employees and customers, and train employees on the state's COVID-19 prevention plan.
Most of the Bay Area has not yet moved towards relaxing shelter-in-place orders.
— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)