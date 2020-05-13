KQED is a proud member of
California Prepares for Fire Season Under COVID-19

Even as most of the state is preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic, California is poised to enter another danger zone — wildfire season.

The governor devoted most of his Wednesday briefing, delivered from a fire station in El Dorado County, to addressing the state's efforts to ramp up for fire season, pointing out that there have been 1,135 wildfires this year so far — a 60% increase over the same period last year.

Newsom said he is proposing a budget boost of $127 million for the state's Office of Emergency Services (OES), with $50 million in funding to assist counties in handling expected public safety power shutoffs, and to hire 600 additional personnel to help fight fires.

Also during Wednesday's briefing, OES Director Mark Ghilarducci laid out options for conducting wildfire evacuations while maintaining quarantine procedures under COVID-19. These include creating separate evacuation centers, and potentially using hotel rooms to house COVID-positive evacuees.

"We're obviously going to be working through these [issues] in real time, and we're going to be assessing each individual case as they're presented to us," he added.

Newsom also announced the creation of a 106-person wildfire safety division within the Public Utilities Commission to oversee the state's largest investor-owned utilities, including PG&E, as part of efforts to prevent future wildfires.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

SF to Open All Street-Level Retail Stores for Pickup Starting Next Week

Street life will radically change in San Francisco starting next Monday (May 18th), thanks to new rules permitting most street-fronting small businesses to reopen for curbside pickup and store deliveries.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed made the announcement at a press briefing on Wednesday.  "To provide this opportunity to our small business community will be incredible," she said, adding quickly that businesses will still need to adhere to county and state public health requirements concerning mask-wearing and social distancing.

The city had announced that bookstores, florists, and some other retail categories would open for pickup-only on Monday. The new rules, which will be formalized on Thursday, now also include manufacturing and warehouses. They exclude enclosed retail like malls. They also exclude dine-in restaurants.

City officials said the changes were possible because COVID-19 hospitalizations and new case counts are flat. "It means that our city is doing better," said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the Department of Public Health.

The new rules will allow 95% of retailers in San Francisco to reopen. But they limit the number of employees permitted onsite at one time: 10 employees per retail shop, and 50 employees per warehouse.

"I want to caution everybody. The last thing we do is start flooding our streets, and see these numbers go up," added Breed.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Eleven Counties Reopening Restaurants and Other Businesses

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that several more rural counties, including Sierra, Shasta and Nevada counties, have been certified to move more quickly through stage two of easing statewide shelter-in-place orders. That brings the total number of counties that can offer modified dining-in at restaurants, curbside pickup at malls, and car washes to 11, according to the California Department of Public Health.

“I want to thank the county health directors for a job well done, working with our team … led through a public health lens, led through a data lens,” Newsom said during Wednesday's daily briefing.

Restaurants opening for dine-in must practice maximum physical distancing, follow frequent hand washing and sanitation practices, require face masks for employees and customers, and train employees on the state's COVID-19 prevention plan.

Most of the Bay Area has not yet moved towards relaxing shelter-in-place orders.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

For Statewide COVID-19 Testing at Nursing Homes, Officials Look to Alameda and San Francisco

State officials say it will take some time to develop a plan to test workers and patients at California’s 1,224 nursing homes, and they’re looking at the efforts of three counties to help inform its implementation.

Nearly half of the state’s reported coronavirus cases are located in assisted living and nursing homes.

In California, “I think we’re a couple of weeks away from having this all ironed out, and it comes down to ensuring that we not only have the supplies but also the people power to get the testing done,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, who runs the state’s Health and Human Services Agency.

Ghaly noted that San Francisco, Alameda and Los Angeles counties are developing their own testing programs. “We're working with those counties to ensure that it can be implemented and done well, and then we'll expand to the rest of the state in the days to come,” he said.

San Francisco has ordered testing for the virus among workers and patients at the city’s 21 nursing homes, whether they’re showing symptoms or not. Alameda County now is recommending that clinicians test everyone in care homes when the results can be useful; for example, testing results could help separate patients into cohorts.

Counties and the state say the hope is to establish and repeat care-home testing until the pandemic slows.

Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious)

Essential Workers More Subject to Overcrowding, Increasing Risk of COVID-19

Essential workers are more likely than nonessential workers to live in overcrowded housing — 16% versus 12% — increasing their risk of exposure to COVID-19, according to a report released by the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) on Tuesday.

Statewide, the share of people living in overcrowded conditions is almost double that for farm workers, at 31%, and those who work in food preparation and service, at 29%.

As the high cost of housing affects nearly two-thirds of Californians, finding affordable housing can mean living with several other people. California’s overcrowding rate is well above the national average — the share of housing units with more than one occupant per room is 8% compared with 3% across the U.S.

Furthermore, overcrowding is much more common among renters (13%) versus homeowners (4% ) and in Latino households, at 18% vs. 2% of white households.

While most Californians have been staying home to reduce coronavirus transmission, over one-third of California’s labor force works in essential occupations that require being physically present. Compared to nonessential workers, they are at higher risk of infection because they continue to circulate among others despite the shutdown.

Read the full story from the Public Policy Institute of California.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

YBCA Launches ‘Artist Power Center’ Resource for Struggling Artists

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on Tuesday launched Artist Power Center, a web and hotline resource for artists affected by the novel coronavirus to access relief funds and peer support.

The national resource, supported by San Francisco software company Zendesk, relies on YBCA staff to alert artists to grants and other economic relief opportunities and provide personalized guidance. The site also includes a forum for artists to share resources amongst themselves.

Deborah Cullinan, director of YBCA, described the service as a personal assistant: “As soon as we learn of something that can help you or move you forward you’re going to hear about it.”

YBCA committed four workers to researching opportunities and ten to provide call and text support in Spanish and English during business hours. The power center, funded for the next six months, aims to mitigate the economic as well as emotional toll of the pandemic on artists.

Ninety-five percent of artists in the country have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Americans for the Arts, and a growing number of relief funds have emerged.

Yet confusing eligibility requirements and application processes pose barriers to accessing the aid, and demand is so great that funds are depleted in days. Such hurdles, YBCA found, threaten to restrict help to artists fluent in nonprofit argot who can monitor the web nonstop.

Read the full story from KQED Arts’ Sam Lefebvre here.

London Breed, Libby Schaaf Join Mayors Urging Congress for Arts Relief

In a letter to congressional leaders this week, Bay Area mayors called for measures supporting artists and cultural organizations to be included in the next federal relief package.

The letter dated May 11 is signed by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, along with big city mayors nationwide.

Steps taken to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus have left artists and nonprofit arts organizations in economic “free fall,” the letter reads, with industry losses exceeding $4.8 billion.

“It is the arts that will help our communities survive and thrive economically,” the letter continues. “Yet the arts will be among the last permitted to reopen their doors.”

The letter calls for extending the duration of unemployment insurance for freelancers, a category including many artists and arts professionals; additional funding for the national endowments for the arts and humanities; and eased limits on charitable-giving tax deductions.

It also encourages continuing and increasing the flexibility of forgivable Payroll Protection Program and other Small Business Administration loans. The letter further asks lawmakers to advise private lenders to prioritize charitable nonprofit organizations’ loan applications.

The San Francisco Arts Alliance, representing local cultural groups, issued a statement supporting the letter and stressing the need to work with elected officials as the arts recover. — Sam Lefebvre (@Lefebvre_Sam)

