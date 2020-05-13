School Districts Can Decide When to Reopen: State Superintendent

A state task force is working "around the clock" on what it will take to reopen schools safely, but it will be up to individual districts to decide when to reopen, said State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond during a press update Wednesday morning.

Acknowledging that the reopening of schools is on everyone's mind, Thurmond said the task force is working on guidelines for districts that could include hiring more staff to create smaller class sizes, creating a hybrid learning model combining online distance learning with shifts of students physically in classrooms, and students and staff wearing masks while attending school.

Thurmond said some districts may choose to open early to address equity needs of students falling behind during this time of distance learning. 1.2 million students across the state still lack access to an internet connection that would allow them to connect directly with their teachers and classmates.

However, individual districts could choose to decide when to reopen only if they can do so safely, Thurmond said, relying on public health information, the state's ability to test and track, and a plan for social distancing informed by workplace safety experts.

Educators across the state are awaiting the Governor's May budget revise expected this week. Early figures show schools could take an $18.3 million hit.