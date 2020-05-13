Twitter Says No Changes to SF HQ Planned Even Though Employees Can Work From Home Permanently

Twitter says it has no plans to leave its San Francisco-based headquarters, despite an email that went out on Tuesday, stating that employees who want to work from home permanently will be able to do so.

A spokesperson for the social media giant told KQED there's "no change to headquarters planned" as of yet, and said the building — located in San Francisco's South of Market Street district — will remain open for workers who choose to go back once it is safe to do so.

BuzzFeed News first reported the shift to a remote workforce on Tuesday.

There are no estimates as to how many workers plan to continue working remotely once shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted. But a spokesperson with the company said they expect a majority of the workforce will be able to work from home if they choose.

According to a blog post from Twitter's Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer Christie on Tuesday, offices will likely not open until September — with a few exceptions — and any reopening "will be careful, intentional, office by office and gradual."