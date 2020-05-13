Poll Finds Deep Concern About COVID-19, Economy

According to a recent poll, a majority of California voters have deep concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and its broader effects on the state. But Republicans said they are not very worried about themselves or a family member getting sick.

The online poll of 2,578 likely voters by Change Research found bipartisan agreement on several areas of concern: the government response, the economy and jobs. Strong majorities of both parties said they are worried about all three things.

Voters said they're especially concerned about higher taxes and public health care costs as a result of the pandemic.

But just 23% of Republicans said they are worried about getting sick while 42% expressed concern about a family member becoming ill from the coronavirus. Among Democrats those numbers were 79% and 92%, respectively.

Asian American and black voters expressed far more worry about becoming personally sick than did white or Latino voters.

