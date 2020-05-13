KQED is a proud member of
Poll Finds Deep Concern About COVID-19, Economy

According to a recent poll, a majority of California voters have deep concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and its broader effects on the state. But Republicans said they are not very worried about themselves or a family member getting sick.

The online poll of 2,578 likely voters by Change Research found bipartisan agreement on several areas of concern: the government response, the economy and jobs. Strong majorities of both parties said they are worried about all three things.

Voters said they're especially concerned about higher taxes and public health care costs as a result of the pandemic.

But just 23% of Republicans said they are worried about getting sick while 42% expressed concern about a family member becoming ill from the coronavirus. Among Democrats those numbers were 79% and 92%, respectively.

Asian American and black voters expressed far more worry about becoming personally sick than did white or Latino voters.

Read the full story from KQED's Marisa Lagos here.

Tesla Can (Officially) Restart Fremont Factory Next Week

It appears the dispute between Tesla and San Francisco Bay Area authorities over the reopening of a factory in the face of shutdown orders is coming to an end.

The Alameda County Public Health Department announced on Twitter early Wednesday that the Fremont, California, plant will be able to go beyond basic operations this week and start making vehicles this coming Monday — as long as it delivers on the worker safety precautions that it agreed to.

It wasn't clear from a press release whether Tesla would face any punishment for reopening Monday in defiance of county orders.

The release said Fremont police would verify whether Tesla was holding up its part of the agreement, and that public health indicators have to remain stable or improve for the factory to stay open.

Tesla's factory reopened Monday with Musk practically daring local authorities to arrest him and operations apparently continued into Tuesday. The company met a Monday deadline to submit a site-specific plan to protect worker safety.

But the reopening defied orders from the health department, which has deemed the factory a nonessential business that can’t fully open under restrictions intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Read the full story from The Associated Press here.

Twitter Says No Changes to SF HQ Planned Even Though Employees Can Work From Home Permanently

Twitter says it has no plans to leave its San Francisco-based headquarters, despite an email that went out on Tuesday, stating that employees who want to work from home permanently will be able to do so.

A spokesperson for the social media giant told KQED there's "no change to headquarters planned" as of yet, and said the building — located in San Francisco's South of Market Street district — will remain open for workers who choose to go back once it is safe to do so.

BuzzFeed News first reported the shift to a remote workforce on Tuesday.

There are no estimates as to how many workers plan to continue working remotely once shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted. But a spokesperson with the company said they expect a majority of the workforce will be able to work from home if they choose.

According to a blog post from Twitter's Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer Christie on Tuesday, offices will likely not open until September — with a few exceptions — and any reopening "will be careful, intentional, office by office and gradual."

In early March, Twitter began encouraging its over 5,100 employees worldwide to work from home. It made the practice mandatory more than a week later on March 11.

Read the full story from KQED's Michelle Wiley here.

California Hospitals Have Lost More Than $10B in Pandemic Response

California’s hospitals have lost more than $10 billion so far in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the state’s leading hospital trade group.

Hospitals across the state have had to spend hugely on ventilators and personal protective equipment, as well as construct special facilities to care for COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals have also cancelled elective surgeries and medical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus, which amounted to an average revenue loss of 20-30%, according to Carmela Coyle, the president of the California Hospital Association.

"These challenges have now put hospitals in a position where the revenue losses just can't be sustained. We are now seeing hospitals having to resort to layoffs and furloughs and asking employees to take paid time off," Coyle said.

Coyle is asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide $1 billion in funds by the end of the state’s fiscal year in June.

— Shannon Lin

Lawsuit Alleges Closure of California Hair and Nail Salons is "Arbitrary"

A group representing half a million workers in California's beauty and hair industries is suing Governor Gavin Newsom and demanding the immediate reopening of salons and barbershops statewide.

Nail and hair salons have been shuttered since mid-March, when the state first imposed shelter-in-place requirements amid the growing pandemic.

On Tuesday, Gov. Newsom announced slightly relaxed rules allowing several industries to reopen statewide with restrictions. But salons and barbershops were not among them.

"The whole classification of 'essential' versus 'nonessential' [businesses] is arbitrary. It was done without a due process. It was done without any appeal or opportunity to be heard," said Harmeet Dhillon, the San Francisco-based attorney filing the lawsuit on behalf of the Professional Beauty Federation of California.

Dhillon is a Republican Party official whose firm has filed or threatened to file more than a half-dozen lawsuits against the Newsom administration over its shelter-in-place orders.

Newsom and other public health official say that reopening high-contact businesses too quickly risks sparking a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

— Shannon Lin

Most Cal State Classes Will Remain Online for Fall Term

California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced Tuesday that CSU students will be taking most of their classes online during the upcoming fall semester across the system's 23 campuses.

White said in a statement the decision was based on the need to protect students' health amid the course of the COVID-19 pandemic during the fall term.

CSU will see variances at campuses across the state, and limited exceptions will be granted for teaching, learning and research activities that can't be done virtually, White said. But some campuses are likely to continue to be online-only, he added.

"This virtual planning approach preserves as many options for as many students as possible," White said.

CSU is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with nearly half a million students.

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

BART to Congress: Emergency Funding Needed to Avert Mass Layoffs

BART joined with major transit agencies from around the country Tuesday in appealing to Congress for a second round of emergency funding as the coronavirus crisis continues to depress ridership.

With patronage down more than 90%, BART General Manager Bob Powers said on a conference call on Tuesday that his agency is facing a $600 million deficit over the next 14 months.

"And unfortunately, ridership is not going to pay those bills. BART isn't accustomed to outside help, but now we must have it," he said.

Powers joined leaders of New York's MTA, Philadelphia's SEPTA and other transit operators in announcing a collective request for $33 billion in federal aid. That's on top of the $25 billion already approved in January.

The agencies say the funding is necessary to avoid mass layoffs that could damage service for years to come, and to ensure they're ready to serve commuters as businesses reopen.

If approved, the money would be part of a new, $3 trillion pandemic relief package just introduced by House Democrats.

The BART board of directors will discuss its future budget and operating plans at its meeting on Thursday.

— Dan Brekke (@danbrekke)

