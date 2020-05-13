KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

For statewide COVID-19 testing at nursing homes, officials look to Alameda and San FranciscoEssential workers already more likely to live in overcrowded conditions: report YBCA launches Artist Power Center resource for struggling artists Breed, Schaaf join mayors urging congress for arts relief Good news: Bay Area Coronavirus hospitalizations and cases appear flatSchool districts can decide when to reopen: State SuperintendentTesla can (officially) restart Fremont factory next week
More timeline

Essential Workers More Subject to Overcrowding, Increasing Risk of COVID-19

Essential workers are more likely than nonessential workers to live in overcrowded housing — 16% versus 12% — increasing their risk of exposure to COVID-19, according to a report released by the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) on Tuesday.

Statewide, the share of people living in overcrowded conditions is almost double that for farm workers, at 31%, and those who food preparation and service, at 29%.

As the high cost of housing affects nearly two-thirds of Californians, finding affordable housing can mean living with several other people. California’s overcrowding rate is well above the national average — the share of housing units with more than one occupant per room is 8% compared with 3% across the U.S.

Furthermore, overcrowding is much more common among renters (13%) versus homeowners (4% ) and in Latino households, at 18% vs. 2% of white households.

While most Californians have been staying home to reduce coronavirus transmission, over one-third of California’s labor force works in essential occupations that require being physically present. Compared to nonessential workers, they are at higher risk of infection because they continue to circulate among others despite the shutdown.

Read the full story from the Public Policy Institute of California.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

For Statewide COVID-19 Testing at Nursing Homes, Officials Look to Alameda and San Francisco

State officials say it will take some time to develop a plan to test workers and patients at California’s 1,224 nursing homes, and they’re looking at the efforts of three counties to help inform its implementation.

Nearly half of the state’s reported coronavirus cases are located in assisted living and nursing homes.

In California, “I think we’re a couple of weeks away from having this all ironed out, and it comes down to ensuring that we not only have the supplies but also the people power to get the testing done,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, who runs the state’s Health and Human Services Agency.

Ghaly noted that San Francisco, Alameda and Los Angeles counties are developing their own testing programs. “We're working with those counties to ensure that it can be implemented and done well, and then we'll expand to the rest of the state in the days to come,” he said.

San Francisco has ordered testing for the virus among workers and patients at the city’s 21 nursing homes, whether they’re showing symptoms or not. Alameda County now is recommending that clinicians test everyone in care homes when the results can be useful; for example, testing results could help separate patients into cohorts.

Counties and the state say the hope is to establish and repeat care-home testing until the pandemic slows.

Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious)

Top of timeline ↑

YBCA Launches ‘Artist Power Center’ Resource for Struggling Artists

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on Tuesday launched Artist Power Center, a web and hotline resource for artists affected by the novel coronavirus to access relief funds and peer support.

The national resource, supported by San Francisco software company Zendesk, relies on YBCA staff to alert artists to grants and other economic relief opportunities and provide personalized guidance. The site also includes a forum for artists to share resources amongst themselves.

Deborah Cullinan, director of YBCA, described the service as a personal assistant: “As soon as we learn of something that can help you or move you forward you’re going to hear about it.”

YBCA committed four workers to researching opportunities and ten to provide call and text support in Spanish and English during business hours. The power center, funded for the next six months, aims to mitigate the economic as well as emotional toll of the pandemic on artists.

Ninety-five percent of artists in the country have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Americans for the Arts, and a growing number of relief funds have emerged.

Sponsored

Yet confusing eligibility requirements and application processes pose barriers to accessing the aid, and demand is so great that funds are depleted in days. Such hurdles, YBCA found, threaten to restrict help to artists fluent in nonprofit argot who can monitor the web nonstop.

Read the full story from KQED Arts’ Sam Lefebvre here.

Top of timeline ↑

London Breed, Libby Schaaf Join Mayors Urging Congress for Arts Relief

In a letter to congressional leaders this week, Bay Area mayors called for measures supporting artists and cultural organizations to be included in the next federal relief package.

The letter dated May 11 is signed by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, along with big city mayors nationwide.

Steps taken to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus have left artists and nonprofit arts organizations in economic “free fall,” the letter reads, with industry losses exceeding $4.8 billion.

“It is the arts that will help our communities survive and thrive economically,” the letter continues. “Yet the arts will be among the last permitted to reopen their doors.”

The letter calls for extending the duration of unemployment insurance for freelancers, a category including many artists and arts professionals; additional funding for the national endowments for the arts and humanities; and eased limits on charitable-giving tax deductions.

Sponsored

It also encourages continuing and increasing the flexibility of forgivable Payroll Protection Program and other Small Business Administration loans. The letter further asks lawmakers to advise private lenders to prioritize charitable nonprofit organizations’ loan applications.

The San Francisco Arts Alliance, representing local cultural groups, issued a statement supporting the letter and stressing the need to work with elected officials as the arts recover. — Sam Lefebvre (@Lefebvre_Sam)

Top of timeline ↑

Bay Area Coronavirus Hospitalizations and Cases Appear Flat, Key Metrics for Reopening

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the easing of California’s unprecedented order confining most people to their homes and shutting down all but essential businesses. Now, across much of California, lower-risk manufacturers and retailers such as bookstores, flower shops and clothing stores are beginning to reopen, while other businesses like restaurants, malls and salons remain closed, awaiting state approval for the next round.

County health officials have outlined five "indicators" of progress they are aiming for as they determine when to allow society to reopen further. These include benchmarks for testing, contact tracing and reserves of protective equipment like masks, face shields, gloves and gowns.

The Bay Area appears to currently be meeting at least two of the key metrics, one of which calls for the number of new coronavirus cases to flatten or decrease, the other which sets a target of stable or decreasing COVID-19 hospitalizations for 14 consecutive days.

To see the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Bay Area hospitals from April 24 through May, follow this link to KQED's analysis.

And to see updated case counts for all California counties, check out KQED's California COVID-19 tracker.

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Top of timeline ↑

School Districts Can Decide When to Reopen: State Superintendent

A state task force is working "around the clock" on what it will take to reopen schools safely, but it will be up to individual districts to decide when to reopen, said State Superintendent of Schools Tony Thurmond during a press update Wednesday morning.

Acknowledging that the reopening of schools is on everyone's mind, Thurmond said the task force is working on guidelines for districts that could include hiring more staff to create smaller class sizes, creating a hybrid learning model combining online distance learning with shifts of students physically in classrooms, and students and staff wearing masks while attending school.

Thurmond said some districts may choose to open early to address equity needs of students falling behind during this time of distance learning. 1.2 million students across the state still lack access to an internet connection that would allow them to connect directly with their teachers and classmates.

However, individual districts could choose to decide when to reopen only if they can do so safely, Thurmond said, relying on public health information, the state's ability to test and track and a plan for social distancing informed by workplace safety experts.

Educators across the state are awaiting the governor's May budget revise expected this week. Early figures show schools could take an $18.3 million hit.

Sponsored

— Julia McEvoy (@juliamcevoy1)

Top of timeline ↑

Tesla Can (Officially) Restart Fremont Factory Next Week

It appears the dispute between Tesla and Bay Area authorities over the reopening of a factory in the face of shutdown orders is coming to an end.

The Alameda County Public Health Department announced on Twitter early Wednesday that the Fremont, California, plant will be able to go beyond basic operations this week and start making vehicles this coming Monday — as long as it delivers on the worker safety precautions that it agreed to.

It wasn't clear from a press release whether Tesla would face any punishment for reopening Monday in defiance of county orders.

The release said Fremont police would verify whether Tesla was holding up its part of the agreement, and that public health indicators have to remain stable or improve for the factory to stay open.

Tesla's factory reopened Monday with Musk practically daring local authorities to arrest him and operations apparently continued into Tuesday. The company met a Monday deadline to submit a site-specific plan to protect worker safety.

But the reopening defied orders from the health department, which has deemed the factory a nonessential business that can’t fully open under restrictions intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Read the full story from The Associated Press here.

Top of timeline ↑