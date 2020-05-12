Most Cal State Classes Will Remain Online for Fall Term

California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced Tuesday that CSU students will be taking most of their classes online during the upcoming fall semester across the system's 23 campuses.

White said in a statement the decision was based on the need to protect students' health amid the course of the COVID-19 pandemic during the fall term.

CSU will see variances at campuses across the state, and limited exceptions will be granted for teaching, learning and research activities that can't be done virtually, White said. But some campuses are likely to continue to be online-only, he added.

"This virtual planning approach preserves as many options for as many students as possible," White said.

CSU is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with nearly half a million students.