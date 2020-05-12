California Governor Gavin Newsom is holding a daily briefing on coronavirus recovery. You can watch the press conference by clicking below, or listen live on KQED.
WATCH: California Gov. Gavin Newsom Daily Press Conference
California Governor Gavin Newsom is holding a daily briefing on coronavirus recovery. You can watch the press conference by clicking below, or listen live on KQED.
Alameda County ordered Tesla to cease production at its Fremont plant in a letter sent Monday to a top safety employee at the company, following reports that the site had reopened and resumed regular operations.
After Tesla CEO Elon Musk escalated his dispute with Alameda County with a lawsuit and a series of threatening tweets over the weekend, Musk announced vehicle production had resumed on Monday.
Alameda County Health Care Services Agency Director Colleen Chawla wrote to the Tesla executive that the company must maintain only minimum operations at the plant, and any work outside of this is a violation of the order by the health officer.
The letter says Alameda County has been working with Tesla during the past two weeks to come to an agreement for reopening the plant that is in compliance with state and local shelter-in-place orders. Alameda County expected Tesla to submit a plan to the county for review on Monday, Chawla wrote.
"I look forward to continuing our productive conversations and moving Tesla to resuming safe operations," Chawla said in the letter. "Until then, however, you must maintain no more than Minimum Basic Operations."
— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)
U.S. emissions of carbon dioxide, the leading driver of global climate change, are projected to decline by 11% in 2020 as business and travel are restricted by stay-at-home orders meant to slow the spread of this coronavirus, according to the latest short-term energy outlook by the Energy Information Administration.
The agency estimates that U.S. CO2 emissions will increase again in 2021 by 5% as the economy recovers.
The agency forecasts that U.S. motor gasoline consumption will drop 11% in 2020 when compared to last year.
People are driving less, and that lack of demand has been reflected at the price of gas at the pump in California, which declined for months until last week, when it ticked slightly back up.
The agency also expects U.S. production of natural gas to drop this year and next, down from a record high in 2019.
If the projections hold true, it will be the largest year-over-year drop in gas production in EIA records, which date back to1930, Reuters reports.
—Kevin Stark (@StarkKev)
Twitter will allow a large number of employees to work from home permanently, even after the coronavirus pandemic has eased.
Buzzfeed News reported that Twitter CEO emailed employees on Tuesday to tell them that the company intends to continue its work-from-home model for many workers whose physical presence is not required (i.e. to manage servers and maintain hardware systems).
Twitter sent its employees home in early March. Buzzfeed News reports:
"In his email, Dorsey said it’s unlikely Twitter would open its offices before September, and that business travel would be canceled until then as well, with very few exceptions. The company will also cancel all in-person events for the rest of the year, and reassess its plan for 2021 later this year. Finally, Twitter upped its allowance for work from home supplies to $1,000 for all employees."
It's unclear what this augurs for Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. Dorsey has already said that he expects Twitter's workforce to be more broadly "distributed" from now on.
— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)
California restaurants waiting for permission to reopen have been preparing for the “new normal” in the age of the coronavirus.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected Tuesday to provide more details of what’s required before his plan to reopen California’s economy reaches restaurants shuttered since mid-March. Many already are practicing safety procedures they anticipate will be required.
Reopening restaurants is likely to be a disjointed process, with those in rural areas opening first, and eateries in Los Angeles, San Francisco and other urban areas remaining closed longer.
The California Restaurant Association has drafted recommendations that include limiting tables to no more than 10 people. Salad bars, buffets and shared bread baskets would be out.
Other restaurants are doubling down on sanitizing seats, surfaces and doorknobs and removing tables to ensure social distancing.
Restaurant reopenings have become symbolic of the thorny problems of trying to jump-start the economy. Under Newsom’s reopening plan, it could be weeks or even a month before restaurant dining rooms are allowed to reopen.
But Yuba and Sutter counties in Northern California, which have had few virus cases, already have defied the governor by allowing dine-in restaurants to reopen, along with hair salons and gyms.
More than two dozen counties have asked for permission to loosen their stay-at-home orders beyond what the state allows, Newsom said Monday, promising a speedy review.
Gov. Gavin’s Newsom’s administration is on the defensive after several different multimillion dollar contracts for medical masks to help protect against COVID-19 were either canceled, delayed or failed to deliver most of what was promised.
In an Assembly committee oversight hearing at the state Capitol Monday, officials stressed that no taxpayer money was actually lost in the failed arrangements.
The deals include a $1 billion contract with Chinese manufacturer BYD for surgical and N95 masks. But the company failed to get the masks certified by the federal government by the agreed-upon deadline and is refunding the state $247 million.
The Los Angeles Times reported another deal — an $800 million contract with a politically connected vendor — fell apart after the company failed to deliver most of what it promised. The state said it had not paid in advance for the products.
CalMatters also reported a nearly $457 million deal the state canceled at the last minute after beginning a wire transfer that was not ultimately completed.
Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said California was under pressure to secure massive amounts of protective equipment quickly, while vetting vendors in a market rampant with fraud.
“The state had very little leverage to bargain with,” he said. “Just as we were notified of a potential source, and the source appeared legitimate, it was lost to another buyer.”
Lawmakers on the oversight panel were sympathetic. But several suggested the state’s procurement model should be reviewed to prevent similar situations going forward.
— Katie Orr (@1KatieOrr)
Alameda County announced it will open three new coronavirus testing sites this week in East Bay neighborhoods that haven’t had good access to tests — what Gov. Gavin Newsom has called “testing deserts." Another site, in East Oakland, opened last week.
Workers who are deemed essential and anyone exhibiting fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested at these sites by appointment.
Health officials across the Bay Area are scrambling to ramp up coronavirus testing efforts, as the region could follow the rest of the state in easing stay-at-home rules next week.
Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley said in a statement that the pandemic has shown that, "once again our communities of color are experiencing health disparities.”
“Ongoing testing and reporting show that Latinx, African American, and Pacific Islander communities have higher rates of chronic disease,” he said. “Unfortunately, members of these same communities are also more likely to live in situations that make it difficult to maintain physical distancing or sheltering in place. We have to stay focused on these disparities when facing this pandemic.”
Two of the testing sites are located in East Oakland:
- Drive-through and walk-up testing at Allen Temple Baptist Church will be available this week. Make an appointment here.
- Walk-up testing at Roots Community Health Center is available. You can make an appointment here but pre-registration isn’t required.
Ashland Cherryland:
- A Walk-up site will open this week at REACH Youth Center in partnership with OptumServe.
Hayward:
- Alameda County offices at 224 W Winton Ave. will offer walk-up testing this week, also in partnership with OptumServe.
Make an appointment on the Alameda County Public Health website.
For the OptumServe testing sites in Ashland Cherryland and Hayward, you can make an appointment here.
-- Kevin Stark (@StarkKev)