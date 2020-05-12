Twitter to Employees: Stay Home and Work Permanently

Twitter will allow a large number of employees to work from home permanently, even after the coronavirus pandemic has eased.

Buzzfeed News reported that Twitter CEO emailed employees on Tuesday to tell them that the company intends to continue its work-from-home model for many workers whose physical presence is not required (i.e. to manage servers and maintain hardware systems).

Twitter sent its employees home in early March. Buzzfeed News reports:

"In his email, Dorsey said it’s unlikely Twitter would open its offices before September, and that business travel would be canceled until then as well, with very few exceptions. The company will also cancel all in-person events for the rest of the year, and reassess its plan for 2021 later this year. Finally, Twitter upped its allowance for work from home supplies to $1,000 for all employees."

It's unclear what this augurs for Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. Dorsey has already said that he expects Twitter's workforce to be more broadly "distributed" from now on.

