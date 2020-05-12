SFUSD to Conduct Wellness Checks on Every Student

The San Francisco Unified School District announced plans Monday to conduct wellness checks on the every one of its 54,000 students and their families.

In a press release sent Monday, school officials said the checks will allow them to better "assess the needs of students and their families and better support families in coordination with service providers."

This comes after the city's Board of Education adopted a resolution in April to provide support to students amid the COVID-19 pandemic to collect information about student well-being in a "systematic way."

“Trauma can often adversely impact young people, and in the midst of this ongoing public health crisis, it is especially important for educators, administrators and other staff to attune to young people’s possible trauma and focus on healing practices for students and families,” board Commissioner Faauuga Moliga said in the press release.

The resolution also calls for the district to provide mental health support to educators and staff. Schools can create their own implementation plans based on the specific needs of their students that build on existing support systems.

