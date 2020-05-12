Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reopens Fremont Plant, Defying County Orders

Gov. Gavin’s Newsom’s administration is on the defensive after several different multimillion dollar contracts for medical masks to help protect against COVID-19 were either canceled, delayed or failed to deliver most of what was promised.

In an Assembly oversight hearing at the state Capitol Monday, officials stressed that no taxpayer money was actually lost in the failed arrangements.

The deals include a $1 billion contract with Chinese manufacturer BYD for surgical and N95 masks. But the company failed to get the masks certified by the federal government by the agreed-upon deadline and is refunding the state $247 million.

The Los Angeles Times reported another deal — an $800 million contract with a politically connected vendor — fell apart after the company failed to deliver most of what it promised. The state said it had not paid in advance for the products.

CalMatters also reported a nearly $457 million deal the state canceled at the last minute after beginning a wire transfer that was not ultimately completed.