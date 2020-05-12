KQED is a proud member of
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reopens Fremont Plant, Defying County Orders

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Monday that the company has reopened its electric car plant in Fremont in defiance of Alameda County's COVID-19 health orders that shut down the facility in late March.

Musk acknowledged on Twitter that there might be legal consequences to reopening the factory, saying, "I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

Musk's declarations came after reports Monday morning that the plant's employee parking lot was nearly full.

The restart violates orders from the Alameda County Public Health Department, which deemed the 10,000-worker factory a nonessential business and therefore not yet allowed to resume full operations under restrictions related to the coronavirus.

Alameda County issued a statement saying it had notified the company that it was violating current health orders.

"We are addressing this matter using the same phased approach we use for other businesses which have violated the order in the past, and we hope that Tesla will likewise comply without further enforcement measures," the statement said.

Technology news site The Verge, quoting two anonymous plant employees, reported Monday that production had resumed at the facility over the weekend.

On Saturday, Tesla filed suit against Alameda County contending that the county's orders can't be more restrictive than the state's. Musk also threatened to move Tesla’s manufacturing and headquarters operations out of the state.

Newsom Administration Defends Actions on Mask Deals

Gov. Gavin’s Newsom’s administration is on the defensive after several different multimillion dollar contracts for medical masks to help protect against COVID-19 were either canceled, delayed or failed to deliver most of what was promised.

In an Assembly oversight hearing at the state Capitol Monday, officials stressed that no taxpayer money was actually lost in the failed arrangements.

The deals include a $1 billion contract with Chinese manufacturer BYD for surgical and N95 masks. But the company failed to get the masks certified by the federal government by the agreed-upon deadline and is refunding the state $247 million.

The Los Angeles Times reported another deal  — an $800 million contract with a politically connected vendor — fell apart after the company failed to deliver most of what it promised. The state said it had not paid in advance for the products.

CalMatters also reported a nearly $457 million deal the state canceled at the last minute after beginning a wire transfer that was not ultimately completed.

Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, said California was under pressure to secure massive amounts of protective equipment quickly, while vetting vendors in a market rampant with fraud.

“The state had very little leverage to bargain with,” he said. “Just as we were notified of a potential source, and the source appeared legitimate, it was lost to another buyer.”

Lawmakers on the oversight panel were sympathetic. But several suggested the state’s procurement model should be reviewed to prevent similar situations going forward.

— Katie Orr (@1KatieOrr)

Alameda County Adding New Coronavirus Testing Sites

Alameda County announced it will be opening four new coronavirus testing sites this week in East Bay neighborhoods that haven’t had good access to tests — what Gov. Gavin Newsom has called “testing deserts."

Workers who are deemed essential and anyone exhibiting fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested at these sites by appointment.

Health officials across the Bay Area are scrambling to ramp up coronavirus testing efforts, as the region could follow the rest of the state in easing stay-at-home rules next week.

Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley said in a statement that the pandemic has shown that, "once again our communities of color are experiencing health disparities.”

“Ongoing testing and reporting show that Latinx, African American, and Pacific Islander communities have higher rates of chronic disease,” he said. “Unfortunately, members of these same communities are also more likely to live in situations that make it difficult to maintain physical distancing or sheltering in place. We have to stay focused on these disparities when facing this pandemic.”

Two of the testing sites are located in East Oakland:

- Drive-through and walk-up testing at Allen Temple Baptist Church will be available this week. Make an appointment here.

- Walk-up testing at Roots Community Health Center is available. You can make an appointment here but pre-registration isn’t required.

Ashland Cherryland:

- A Walk-up site will open this week at REACH Youth Center in partnership with OptumServe.

Hayward:

- Alameda County offices at 224 W Winton Ave. will offer walk-up testing this week, also in partnership with OptumServe.

Make an appointment on the Alameda County Public Health website.

For the OptumServe testing sites in Ashland Cherryland and Hayward, you can make an appointment here.

-- Kevin Stark (@StarkKev)

SFUSD to Conduct Wellness Checks on Every Student

The San Francisco Unified School District announced plans Monday to conduct wellness checks on the every one of its 54,000 students and their families.

In a press release sent Monday, school officials said the checks will allow them to better "assess the needs of students and their families and better support families in coordination with service providers."

This comes after the city's Board of Education adopted a resolution in April to provide support to students amid the COVID-19 pandemic to collect information about student well-being in a "systematic way."

“Trauma can often adversely impact young people, and in the midst of this ongoing public health crisis, it is especially important for educators, administrators and other staff to attune to young people’s possible trauma and focus on healing practices for students and families,” board Commissioner Faauuga Moliga said in the press release.

The resolution also calls for the district to provide mental health support to educators and staff. Schools can create their own implementation plans based on the specific needs of their students that build on existing support systems.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Federal Officials Urge Testing Everyone at Nursing Homes; In Bay Area, That's a Ways Off

White House task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx is recommending expanded and universal testing for COVID-19 among nursing home residents and staff, regardless of whether they have symptoms, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier this month, the California Department of Public Health recommended prioritizing testing at nursing homes — but only the San Francisco Department of Public Health has mandated testing with a public order.

As of May 11, state officials report 977 nursing home patients and 19 nursing home workers have died related to COVID-19, with nearly 10 thousand sickened since the start of the pandemic. State-licensed adult and senior-care facilities report at least 229 more deaths as of May 9.

Counties don’t regulate assisted living, nursing homes, and other group housing situations — but in the Bay Area, health departments have developed “task forces” and “strike teams” who advise these risky places about ways to mitigate and control the spread of the coronavirus.

— Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious)

SF Mayor Details Plans to Reopen Scores of Businesses

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Monday elaborated on plans to allow for the partial reopening of several businesses throughout the city starting next week, following updated state guidelines.

Retailers deemed nonessential, including bookstores, florists, music stores, hobby shops, home furnishing stores, beauty supply stores and sewing stores can reopen under strict new safety guidelines for storefront pickup and delivery service only as soon as May 18.

"I know that people are anxious to see our city reopen," Breed said Monday. "I’m anxious to see our city reopen. This has been a very tough and challenging time for all of us."

Despite this step, the city's stay-at-home order will remain in effect through at least May 31.

Calling the reopening of these businesses "a big step" and an indication of the city's progress in fighting the disease, Breed also warned that doing so was "definitely a big risk."

"The more access we provide people with, where there is a contact with another human being, the more the possibility that infections can spread," she said.

Breed noted that San Francisco has ramped up its testing capacity — with more than 36,600 tests already conducted — offering tests to all essential workers and any residents with symptoms, regardless of insurance or immigration status. She also said the city is repurposing an "extra few hundred" unused hotel rooms that it had reserved for front-line health workers, making them available to infected lower-income residents who can't self-quarantine.

— Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

Art Gallery That Opened in Defiance of Health Orders Closes After Warnings

A small commercial art gallery that earlier this month reopened in defiance of public health orders has once again closed after receiving warnings from local police in Menlo Park.

Katharina Powers, the owner of Art Ventures Gallery, said in an interview she closed her doors to the public last week after receiving a phone call and visit from Menlo Park police officers.

Powers had decided to reopen with physical distancing precautions on Friday, May 1, reasoning her business posed a low risk of transmitting the disease and that art has therapeutic qualities.

“For me art is essential to the human spirit,” Powers said. “Art has survived everything—during the black plague in Italy, people were running around with paintings under their arms.”

A Menlo Park police commander called Powers to urge her to close, saying it was a “ridiculous” conversation to have about an art gallery, according to Powers. “I didn’t close,” she said.

Another officer brought her a copy of San Mateo County’s shelter-in-place order, which permits only essential businesses to operate. Powers closed to avoid escalating the conflict, she said.

In Napa, Quent Cordair Fine Art also opened earlier this month in defiance of county shelter-in-place orders. In a letter published in the local newspaper, gallery proprietors Quent and Linda Cordair wrote that they’re “prepared to risk fines, arrest, or jail” to go “back to work.”

Powers voiced support for Tesla head Elon Musk, whose Fremont factory appeared to be resuming production Monday in violation of health orders, the Associated Press reported.

Bay Area health officials have repeatedly warned that easing restrictions too quickly risks a resurgence of cases of COVID-19, exacerbating the disease’s human and economic toll. — Sam Lefebvre (@Lefebvre_Sam)

