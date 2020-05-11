Western States Ask Federal Government for $1 Trillion in COVID-19 Relief Funds

In a new joint letter to the federal government, the Western States Compact — signed by officials in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Colorado — is requesting funding in the range of $1 trillion dollars to provide financial relief, said Gov. Gavin Newsom during his daily press conference.

"This is the requirement of this moment. This gives you a sense of the thrust of the needs that we are all feeling — as states, as regions, as cities — that are required to get through this pandemic," he said.

This comes one week after state officials estimated that California's budget would see a more than $54 billion budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's not just states asking for a bailout. Quite the contrary, it's requesting that we support those that we need the most at this time — our public safety officials, our public health officials and make sure we do justice to our public education system," Newsom explained.

On the subject of regional variances — which allow some counties to more quickly enter a full rollout of the second stage of the state's shelter-in-place order — Newsom said 19 counties have provided their plans to state officials, and meetings are scheduled with nine additional counties.