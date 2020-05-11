KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Art gallery that opened in defiance of health orders closes after warnings Tesla parking lot nearly full, indicating factory is runningWestern states ask federal government for $1 trillion in COVID-19 relief fundsPoint Reyes Station House Cafe to close Stanford children's health to resume non-emergency proceduresSF Mayor Breed says more businesses to reopen May 18 Newsom warns 3 counties could lose disaster aid
More timeline

Western States Ask Federal Government for $1 Trillion in COVID-19 Relief Funds

In a new joint letter to the federal government, the Western States Compact — signed by officials in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Colorado — is requesting funding in the range of $1 trillion dollars to provide financial relief, said Gov. Gavin Newsom during his daily press conference.

"This is the requirement of this moment. This gives you a sense of the thrust of the needs that we are all feeling — as states, as regions, as cities — that are required to get through this pandemic," he said.

This comes one week after state officials estimated that California's budget would see a more than $54 billion budget shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's not just states asking for a bailout. Quite the contrary, it's requesting that we support those that we need the most at this time — our public safety officials, our public health officials and make sure we do justice to our public education system," Newsom explained.

On the subject of regional variances — which allow some counties to more quickly enter a full rollout of the second stage of the state's shelter-in-place order — Newsom said 19 counties have provided their plans to state officials, and meetings are scheduled with nine additional counties.

Sponsored

But he again underscored these decisions will be made based on public health metrics.

"We will work with every county, every city, in a practical and responsible way. But here's the caveat: This is a health-driven conversation," Newsom said.

The governor plans to provide more formal guidelines and updates on how counties will move forward during his daily briefing on Tuesday.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Top of timeline ↑

Art Gallery That Opened in Defiance of Health Orders Closes After Warnings

A small commercial art gallery that earlier this month reopened in defiance of public health orders has once again closed after receiving warnings from local police in Menlo Park.

Katharina Powers, the owner of Art Ventures Gallery, said in an interview she closed her doors to the public last week after receiving a phone call and visit from Menlo Park police officers.

Powers had decided to reopen with physical distancing precautions on Friday, May 1, reasoning her business posed a low risk of transmitting the disease and that art has therapeutic qualities.

“For me art is essential to the human spirit,” Powers said. “Art has survived everything—during the black plague in Italy, people were running around with paintings under their arms.”

A Menlo Park police commander called Powers to urge her to close, saying it was a “ridiculous” conversation to have about an art gallery, according to Powers. “I didn’t close,” she said.

Sponsored

Another officer brought her a copy of San Mateo County’s shelter-in-place order, which permits only essential businesses to operate. Powers closed to avoid escalating the conflict, she said.

In Napa, Quent Cordair Fine Art also opened earlier this month in defiance of county shelter-in-place orders. In a letter published in the local newspaper, gallery proprietors Quent and Linda Cordair wrote that they’re “prepared to risk fines, arrest, or jail” to go “back to work.”

Powers voiced support for Tesla head Elon Musk, whose Fremont factory appeared to be resuming production Monday in violation of health orders, the Associated Press reported.

Bay Area health officials have repeatedly warned that easing restrictions too quickly risks a resurgence of cases of COVID-19, exacerbating the disease’s human and economic toll. — Sam Lefebvre (@Lefebvre_Sam)

Top of timeline ↑

Tesla Parking Lot Nearly Full Monday, Indicating Factory is Running

The parking lot was nearly full at Tesla’s Bay Area-based electric car factory Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production in direct defiance of an order from county health officials.

The Alameda County Health Department deemed Tesla’s Fremont factory a nonessential business that can't yet reopen under restrictions related to the coronavirus. On Saturday, the company sued the department, seeking to overturn the order, and CEO Elon Musk threatened to move Tesla’s manufacturing and headquarters operations out of the state.

A statement posted by Tesla on its website Saturday night said the company “has started the process of resuming operations” and has safety procedures in place to protect workers, but didn’t say when manufacturing would begin.

Tesla contends in the lawsuit that the county can’t be more restrictive than orders from Gov. Gavin Newsom, which refer to federal guidelines classifying “vehicles and commercial ships manufacturing” as essential businesses.

“Frankly, this is the final straw,” Musk wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately.”

Sponsored

In a statement on Saturday, the county health department said it was working with Tesla to develop a safety plan allowing the Fremont plant to reopen and looks forward to reaching agreement on a plan to reopen “very soon.”

State law allows a fine of up to $1,000 per day or up to 90 days in jail for operating in violation of health orders.

The Fremont factory has been closed since March 23.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

Top of timeline ↑

Point Reyes Station House Cafe to Close

After nearly 50 years in Point Reyes Station, and 15 years under its current ownership, Station House Cafe will close permanently on June 1, 2020 according to a Facebook post.

The statement notes that the beloved restaurant had secured disaster relief funding through the first round of the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

However, as the note explains, the lease was also due to renew on June 1, and the rent would increase more than 300% from $8,372 per month to $28,000 per month, under the current lease, with no option to renew after one year. According to the statement, the landlord also offered an alternative lease with restrictive conditions.

"Under the best of economic conditions, the Station House Cafe could not have sustained such an increase. In our current economic crisis, it is unfathomable," the post said. "We are open to finding a new location and hope that we can all be together again one day soon."

They will be open for takeout Thursday to Monday and local delivery on Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sponsored

Station House Cafe saw an outpouring of support from locals on Facebook and enjoyed glowing reviews from Check Please! Bay Area in 2012.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter) & Lakshmi Sarah (Lakitalki)

Top of timeline ↑

Stanford Children's Health to Resume Non-Emergency Procedures

Stanford Children's Health announced May 8 that it would resume non-emergency medical procedures for the first time in six weeks.

The hospital suspended non-essential procedures in mid-March as a result of the state's COVID-19 coronavirus shelter-in-place order. Operating room volume at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital Stanford is about 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels and growing, according to Stanford Children's Health.

"We had to carefully evaluate scheduled procedures to determine whether they could be safely delayed for 30-plus days, since that was the definition of 'elective' included in the mandate," Stanford Children's Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dennis Lund said.

With an anticipated surge in patient volume at Lucille Packard, Stanford Children's Health said its workers will continue practicing strict public health guidelines, including COVID-19 testing for all employees and patients, increased protective equipment standards and using telehealth tools when available.

— Bay City News

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

SF Mayor Breed Says More Businesses to Reopen May 18

Additional San Francisco businesses will be allowed to reopen later this month for storefront pickup in accordance with updated state guidelines, Mayor London Breed announced on May 7.

Starting on May 18, city retailers such as bookstores; florists; music stores; hobby, toy and game stores; home furnishing and home good stores; cosmetics and beauty supply stores; musical instrument and supply stores; and sewing and fabric stores can reopen for storefront pickup.

Customers at the businesses will still be expected to follow social distancing and wear face coverings while waiting in line for pickup.

Breed noted that despite these businesses reopening, the extended stay home order for San Francisco, as well as Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties remains in effect through at least May 31.

Best practices for safe pickups will be developed by the city's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, the Department of Public Health and the Economic Recovery Task Force.

Sponsored

— Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom Warns 3 Counties Could Lose Disaster Aid

Leaders in Yuba, Sutter and Modoc counties have allowed businesses to reopen that are outside the scope of Newsom’s plan, including dine-in restaurants, hair and nail salons and shopping malls.

“If Yuba County believes there is no emergency, such that it can ignore the Governor’s Executive Orders or the State Public Health Officer’s directives, the county would not be able to demonstrate that it was extraordinarily and disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” wrote Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. “This could jeopardize its disaster funding.”

A spokesman for Yuba and Sutter counties confirmed local leaders had received the letter and said they are “working to do what is best for the overall health of our communities and coordinating with Governor’s representatives on achieving balance with his order.”

Smaller counties were already drawing up plans Friday, including in Sutter and Yuba counties, which already opened a mall, hair salons and restaurants. The Sutter County Board of Supervisors plans to meet Saturday to vote on a proposal to the state saying the two counties’ public health officer attests they meet state criteria for broader reopening.

Tiny Sierra County, with just 3,200 residents, plans to submit its reopening plan next week, said county administrator Bruce Swingle.

Sponsored

Calaveras County’s health department is drafting its plan, said Merita Callaway, chair of the board of supervisors.

Newsom warned that businesses that open prematurely could face consequences like fines or the elimination of their business license, if they have one. Alcoholic Beverage Control and the state Board of Barbering and Cosmetology have already offered warnings, and on occasion filed disciplinary action, against businesses disobeying the state order.

— Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑