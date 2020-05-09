SF Mayor Breed Says More Businesses to Reopen May 18

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered that ballots be mailed to all of California's registered voters, strongly encouraging them to participate in the November general election from home.

The move, Newsom said, comes amid predictions from public health officials that it will still not be safe, even in November, for large numbers of voters to show up at polling places.

“There’s a lot of concern and anxiety around this November’s election, in terms of making sure that you can conduct yourself in a safe way, and to make sure your health is protected, and to make sure that we are reaching out to all registered, eligible voters,” the governor said at Friday's press briefing, which was held at a Sacramento florist shop in acknowledgment of Mother's Day and to underscore the partial reopening of many retail stores throughout the state.

The potentially costly initiative will mark the first time in state history that every registered voter will receive a ballot by mail. Currently, a record 20.6 million Californians are registered to vote, a number sure to grow between now and November.

Newsom said a limited number of physical polling places will be available with strict new health rules to accommodate certain voters, including those with specific disabilities who may require direct assistance to cast their ballots.

During Friday's briefing, Secretary of State Alex Padilla applauded the decision.

“It’s great for public health, it’s great for voting rights, it’s gonna be great for participation, because this November election is still slated to be the most consequential election of our lifetime” he said, noting that return postage for the ballots will be pre-paid.

A growing number of California voters have cast their ballots by mail in recent elections, including more than 70% in the March statewide primary. That rate, however, was much lower in certain counties, where the change may be harder to implement.

