SF Mayor Breed Says More Businesses to Reopen May 18

Additional San Francisco businesses will be allowed to reopen later this month for storefront pickup in accordance with updated state guidelines, Mayor London Breed announced on May 7.
Starting on May 18, city retailers such as bookstores; florists; music stores; hobby, toy and game stores; home furnishing and home good stores; cosmetics and beauty supply stores; musical instrument and supply stores; and sewing and fabric stores can reopen for storefront pickup.
Customers at the businesses will still be expected to follow social distancing and wear face coverings while waiting in line for pickup.
Breed noted that despite these businesses reopening, the extended stay home order for San Francisco, as well as Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties remains in effect through at least May 31.
Best practices for safe pickups will be developed by the city's Office of Economic and Workforce Development, the Department of Public Health and the Economic Recovery Task Force.