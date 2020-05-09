Newsom Warns 3 Counties Could Lose Disaster Aid

Leaders in Yuba, Sutter and Modoc counties have allowed businesses to reopen that are outside the scope of Newsom’s plan, including dine-in restaurants, hair and nail salons and shopping malls.

“If Yuba County believes there is no emergency, such that it can ignore the Governor’s Executive Orders or the State Public Health Officer’s directives, the county would not be able to demonstrate that it was extraordinarily and disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” wrote Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. “This could jeopardize its disaster funding.”

A spokesman for Yuba and Sutter counties confirmed local leaders had received the letter and said they are “working to do what is best for the overall health of our communities and coordinating with Governor’s representatives on achieving balance with his order.”

Smaller counties were already drawing up plans Friday, including in Sutter and Yuba counties, which already opened a mall, hair salons and restaurants. The Sutter County Board of Supervisors plans to meet Saturday to vote on a proposal to the state saying the two counties’ public health officer attests they meet state criteria for broader reopening.

Tiny Sierra County, with just 3,200 residents, plans to submit its reopening plan next week, said county administrator Bruce Swingle.