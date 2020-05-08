KQED is a proud member of
California Nail, Hair Salons Plead to Reopen with Other Shops

California's roughly 50,000 nail and hair salons remained shuttered on Friday, even as scores of other retail businesses got the green light to partially reopen.

For more than a week, increasingly desperate salon owners have clamored to get back to work, but Gov. Gavin Newsom has them slated for a later reopening date that could be weeks away. Stylists have shown up at county board meetings, pleading for officials to let them go to work so they can earn a living without making house calls that violate the rules.

This week, an association of salons and barber shops said it would sue to try to force Newsom let them reopen sooner, arguing they already undergo extensive training on sanitation, and are licensed by the state.

Fred Jones, public policy director and legal counsel for the Professional Beauty Federation of California said most salons have ample supplies of masks and gloves.

“There’s not going to be a salon in California, when we reopen, that doesn’t have both. We are trained in this,” he said.

Some salons have already opened in defiance of Newsom’s order. Shortly after one opened Wednesday inside a Yuba City mall, a line stretched out of the shop, with customers not wearing masks.

On Friday, Newsom said that 33 salons that had illegally opened quickly shut down again after being contacted by state officials. He said salons are in the next phase of the state’s reopening plan, which “may not be more than a month away.”

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

All California Voters Will Receive Mail-in Ballots for November Election

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered that ballots be mailed to all of California's registered voters, strongly encouraging them to participate in the November general election from home.

The move, Newsom said, comes amid predictions from public health officials that it will still not be safe, even in November, for large numbers of voters to show up at polling places.

“There’s a lot of concern and anxiety around this November’s election, in terms of making sure that you can conduct yourself in a safe way, and to make sure your health is protected, and to make sure that we are reaching out to all registered, eligible voters,” the governor said at Friday's press briefing, which was held at a Sacramento florist shop in acknowledgment of Mother's Day and to underscore the partial reopening of many retail stores throughout the state.

The potentially costly initiative will mark the first time in state history that every registered voter will receive a ballot by mail. Currently, a record 20.6 million Californians are registered to vote, a number sure to grow between now and November.

Newsom said a limited number of physical polling places will be available with strict new health rules to accommodate certain voters, including those with specific disabilities who may require direct assistance to cast their ballots.

During Friday's briefing, Secretary of State Alex Padilla applauded the decision.

“It’s great for public health, it’s great for voting rights, it’s gonna be great for participation, because this November election is still slated to be the most consequential election of our lifetime” he said, noting that return postage for the ballots will be pre-paid.

A growing number of California voters have cast their ballots by mail in recent elections, including more than 70% in the March statewide primary. That rate, however, was much lower in certain counties, where the change may be harder to implement.

California Legislative Analyst Projects Deficit Through 2024

California's COVID-19-induced budget deficits will continue through at least 2024, the state's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office said Friday, totaling up to $126 billion depending on the severity of the recession.

The report from the Legislative Analyst's Office says state lawmakers can expect budget deficits of about $20 billion per year going forward — but that's only if the economy begins to recover this summer. If the downturn lingers into 2021, the deficits could average up to $30 billion per year.

“It's not like this is a shock to the economy and a shock to the budget and then everything will go back to normal,” said Legislative Analyst Gabriel Petek. “Our analysis suggests this is going to be a multiple-year problem.”

The analysis shows the state could lose up to $39 billion in revenue this year, similar to the $41.2 billion revenue loss Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration projected on Thursday. But the two disagree on the size of the state's deficit, with Newsom estimating a $54.3 billion hole while Petek says the deficit could reach up to $31 billion.

The difference is because Newsom's estimate is based on the $222.2 billion spending plan he proposed in January. The Legislative Analyst's Office built its projections based on the $208 billion spending plan lawmakers approved last year.

— Associated Press

Deaths of 3 California Prisoners Linked to COVID-19 Complications

Three inmates from a California prison have died from what appear to be COVID-19 complications, while hundreds more at a federal lockup in the state have tested positive for the virus, officials said Thursday.

The inmates, from the California Institution for Men in San Bernardino, died at outside hospitals on Wednesday and Thursday, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced.

The exact causes of their deaths haven’t been determined yet, according to a department statement, but is believed to be from COVID-19 complications.

Also Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said 574 prisoners and 25 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 at federal prison facilities in Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles.

Nearly half of the 1,162 inmates have been infected at the low-security Federal Correctional Institute Lompoc, where all inmates are being tested for the virus, officials said. All visits to the facility have been suspended “until further notice” and inmates cannot use telephone and email stations until May 18th.

Officials have tried to reduce the populations of overcrowded prisons, where it is difficult to practice social measures. At the end of March, California ordered the release of 3,500 prisoners who were close to ending their sentences.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

Three Bay Area Counties Allow Low-Risk Businesses to Partially Reopen

Public health officials in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties have amended their shelter-in-place orders to allow some retail stores to reopen for curbside delivery and pickup, in line with new guidelines set out by the state earlier this week.

This comes as several other Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, Alameda and Santa Clara, said they would not loosen restrictions just yet.

All three counties will allow the reopening of most retail businesses that can offer curbside pickup, and the resumption of manufacturing operations that produce goods for essential businesses and retail stores.

In Solano County, officials said that city and county parks that pose a low-risk for COVID-19 transmission can also reopen, according to a county press release. However, playgrounds, campgrounds and beaches in the county will remain closed.

"Changes to lifting this order place a lot of responsibility on business owners, their staff and residents to make good decisions," Solano County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas said in the release. "We urge residents to respect the rules established by businesses and facilities so that they can provide services safely and be mindful of their community members’ health by practicing social distancing as much as possible and wearing facial coverings where six-feet distance cannot be maintained."

Free COVID-19 Testing Now Available To All Residents of Contra Costa and Napa Counties

Contra Costa and Napa counties announced Thursday that they will begin offering free COVID-19 testing to all county residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

"We need to test many more county residents to get a better sense of how widespread COVID-19 is in our community, and to help prevent its spread," said Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors chair Candace Andersen in a statement. "Testing will also give us a better idea of when we can relax the current health orders."

Between 300 and 400 patients are tested daily in Contra Costa County, according to health officials, but the county hopes to increase that number five-fold.

In both Contra Costa and Napa counties, there is no upfront charge for testing, and residents do not need health insurance, although people who are insured will have their insruance billed for the test.

Napa County residents can make appointments through the county website or by calling (707) 253-4540, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. County officials said phone registration is encouraged for people under 18 years old, those who received a rejection notification from the online screening process and those requesting testing for one or more members in a household.

Contra Costa residents can get appointments at eight testing sites by calling (844) 421-0804 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. any day of the week.

Here Are Financial Programs to Help Northern Californians Pay Their Power Bill

In March and April, residential electricity usage skyrocketed between 15% to 20% compared to the same period last year, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

Last month, PG&E and other utility customers received a break on their energy bill as a result of warmer weather and the state issuing a climate credit of about $35 to most ratepayers. While the state has moved up what is normally a second climate credit in October to be split over May and June, energy bills for a full month of extra power usage resulting from the coronavirus shutdown come due in May. For many Californians, it may not be pretty. Power providers say people are already falling behind on their payments.

California is offering assistance to those who are going through economic hardship and need help in paying their power bill. Both PG&E and community power aggregators are also offering support in the form of a suspension of collections and unenrollments, flexible payment plans, and other programs.

See a roundup of these programs from KQED's Kevin Stark here.

