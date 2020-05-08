KQED is a proud member of
Deaths of 3 California Prisoners Linked to COVID-19 Complications

Three inmates from a California prison have died from what appear to be COVID-19 complications, while hundreds more at a federal lockup in the state have tested positive for the virus, officials said Thursday.

The inmates, from the California Institution for Men in San Bernardino, died at outside hospitals on Wednesday and Thursday, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced.

The exact causes of their deaths haven’t been determined yet, according to a department statement, but is believed to be from COVID-19 complications.

Also Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said 574 prisoners and 25 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 at several federal prison facilities in Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles.

Nearly half of the 1,162 inmates have been infected at the low-security Federal Correctional Institute Lompoc, where all inmates are being tested for the virus, officials said. All visits to the facility have been suspended “until further notice” and inmates cannot use telephone and email stations until May 18th.

Officials have tried to reduce the populations of overcrowded prisons, where it is difficult to practice social measures. At the end of March, California ordered the release of 3,500 prisoners who were close to ending their sentences.

Three Bay Area Counties Allow Low-Risk Businesses to Partially Reopen

Public health officials in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties have amended their shelter-in-place orders to allow some retail stores to reopen for curbside delivery and pickup, in line with new guidelines set out by the state earlier this week.

This comes as several other Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, Alameda and Santa Clara, said they would not loosen restrictions just yet.

All three counties will allow the reopening of most retail businesses that can offer curbside pickup, and the resumption of manufacturing operations that produce goods for essential businesses and retail stores.

In Solano County, officials said that city and county parks that pose a low-risk for COVID-19 transmission can also reopen, according to a county press release. However, playgrounds, campgrounds and beaches in the county will remain closed.

"Changes to lifting this order place a lot of responsibility on business owners, their staff and residents to make good decisions," Solano County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas said in the release. "We urge residents to respect the rules established by businesses and facilities so that they can provide services safely and be mindful of their community members’ health by practicing social distancing as much as possible and wearing facial coverings where six-feet distance cannot be maintained."

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Free COVID-19 Testing Now Available To All Residents of Contra Costa and Napa Counties

Contra Costa and Napa counties announced Thursday that they will begin offering free COVID-19 testing to all county residents, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

"We need to test many more county residents to get a better sense of how widespread COVID-19 is in our community, and to help prevent its spread," said Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors chair Candace Andersen in a statement. "Testing will also give us a better idea of when we can relax the current health orders."

Between 300 and 400 patients are tested daily in Contra Costa County, according to health officials, but the county hopes to increase that number five-fold.

In both Contra Costa and Napa counties, there is no upfront charge for testing, and residents do not need health insurance, although people who are insured will have their insruance billed for the test.

Napa County residents can make appointments through the county website or by calling (707) 253-4540, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. County officials said phone registration is encouraged for people under 18 years old, those who received a rejection notification from the online screening process and those requesting testing for one or more members in a household.

Contra Costa residents can get appointments at eight testing sites by calling (844) 421-0804 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. any day of the week.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Here Are Financial Programs to Help Northern Californians Pay Their Power Bill

In March and April, residential electricity usage skyrocketed between 15% to 20% compared to the same period last year, according to the California Public Utilities Commission.

Last month, PG&E and other utility customers received a break on their energy bill as a result of warmer weather and the state issuing a climate credit of about $35 to most ratepayers. While the state has moved up what is normally a second climate credit in October to be split over May and June, energy bills for a full month of extra power usage resulting from the coronavirus shutdown come due in May. For many Californians, it may not be pretty. Power providers say people are already falling behind on their payments.

California is offering assistance to those who are going through economic hardship and need help in paying their power bill. Both PG&E and community power aggregators are also offering support in the form of a suspension of collections and unenrollments, flexible payment plans, and other programs.

See a roundup of these programs from KQED's Kevin Stark here.

California Schools Could See $18 Billion Less From State Due to Pandemic

State financial projections out Thursday predict billions in lost revenue for K-12 schools and community colleges due to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The new figures estimate an overall budget deficit of $54.3 billion, with $13.4 billion in the current year and $40.9 billion in the next. Under calculations based on Proposition 98, this deficit translates into a reduction of $18.3 billion over the next two years reserved for K-12 schools and community colleges in the state's general fund.

Oakland Unified School District Board of Education member Shanthi Gonzales called the news "extremely disheartening."

"I have been really struggling with real feelings of despair about what's happening with the economy and the chances of us being able to win revenue that we critically need for the school district," Gonzales said.

OUSD's Budget and Finance Committee will take up the issue Thursday night at a 6 p.m. meeting via Zoom. The district has already issued pink slips to some 100 employees as part of an approved $20.5 million in cuts for next year's budget. The deadline to send more layoff notices to employees passed on March 15.

Gonzales said she expects some $600,000 in relief funds to come from the state, and nearly $14 million in federal money. However, the federal funds are a one-time injection due to the crisis and won't help in the long run should state funding continue to decline.

— Julia McEvoy (@juliamcevoy1)

Bay Area Restrictions on Retail Stand, Despite Governor's Announcement

On the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement that some retailers could reopen for curbside pickup and delivery, public health officials from six Bay Area counties issued a reminder Thursday that stricter local regulations would not be lifted.

The counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, together with the city of Berkeley, said in a press release that they would "carefully" evaluate the governor's latest move to ease the shelter-in-place order.

Most notably, the press release said, "The Bay Area orders do not currently permit curbside pickup from non-essential, non-outdoor businesses, and that is not allowed to begin on Friday, May 8."

Many residents have been eagerly awaiting any relaxing of orders to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the six counties urged greater caution, saying, "The coronavirus pandemic is still well underway."

In loosening the statewide restrictions, the governor said earlier this week that localities with stricter orders — like the Bay Area — will be allowed to continue enforcing their regulations.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Coronavirus Forces Californians Off Road, as Tele-Everything Becomes New Climate Option

California’s statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus is providing Californians with a window into a world in which the majority of cars are off the road. Environmentally, it’s been a boon.

Researchers at the UC Davis Road Ecology Center found that after a statewide stay-at-home order in March and mid-April, the total vehicle miles traveled in the state declined by 75%, with a corresponding reduction in planet-warming gases and smog. As workers, doctors,  patients, students and teachers use the internet and tools for connecting remotely to go about their business, some environmentalists are seeing an opportunity for a new way to help the state achieve its climate goals. Read the full story from KQED's Kevin Stark here.

