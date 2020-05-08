Deaths of 3 California Prisoners Linked to COVID-19 Complications

Three inmates from a California prison have died from what appear to be COVID-19 complications, while hundreds more at a federal lockup in the state have tested positive for the virus, officials said Thursday.

The inmates, from the California Institution for Men in San Bernardino, died at outside hospitals on Wednesday and Thursday, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced.

The exact causes of their deaths haven’t been determined yet, according to a department statement, but is believed to be from COVID-19 complications.

Also Thursday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said 574 prisoners and 25 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 at several federal prison facilities in Santa Barbara County, northwest of Los Angeles.

Nearly half of the 1,162 inmates have been infected at the low-security Federal Correctional Institute Lompoc, where all inmates are being tested for the virus, officials said. All visits to the facility have been suspended “until further notice” and inmates cannot use telephone and email stations until May 18th.