Three Bay Area Counties Allow Low-Risk Businesses to Partially Reopen

Public health officials in Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties have amended their shelter-in-place orders to allow some retail stores to reopen for curbside delivery and pickup, in line with new guidelines set out by the state earlier this week.

This comes as several other Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, Alameda and Santa Clara, said they would not loosen restrictions just yet.

All three counties will allow the reopening of most retail businesses that can offer curbside pickup, and the resumption of manufacturing operations that produce goods for essential businesses and retail stores.

In Solano County, officials said that city and county parks that pose a low-risk for COVID-19 transmission can also reopen, according to a county press release. However, playgrounds, campgrounds and beaches in the county will remain closed.

"Changes to lifting this order place a lot of responsibility on business owners, their staff and residents to make good decisions," Solano County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas said in the release. "We urge residents to respect the rules established by businesses and facilities so that they can provide services safely and be mindful of their community members’ health by practicing social distancing as much as possible and wearing facial coverings where six-feet distance cannot be maintained."