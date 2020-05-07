KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Restrictions on Retail Stand, Despite Governor's Announcement

On the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom's announcement that some retailers could reopen for curbside pickup and delivery, public health officials from six Bay Area counties issued a reminder Thursday that stricter local regulations would not be lifted.

The counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, together with the city of Berkeley, said in a press release that they would "carefully" evaluate the governor's latest move to ease the shelter-in-place order.

Most notably, the press release said, "The Bay Area orders do not currently permit curbside pickup from non-essential, non-outdoor businesses, and that is not allowed to begin on Friday, May 8."

Many residents have been eagerly awaiting any relaxing of orders to stay at home to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the six counties urged greater caution, saying, "The coronavirus pandemic is still well underway."

In loosening the statewide restrictions, the governor said earlier this week that localities with stricter orders — like the Bay Area — will be allowed to continue enforcing their regulations.

Coronavirus Forces Californians Off Road, as Tele-Everything Becomes New Climate Option

California’s statewide stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the coronavirus is providing Californians with a window into a world in which the majority of cars are off the road. Environmentally, it’s been a boon.

Researchers at the UC Davis Road Ecology Center found that after a statewide stay-at-home order in March and mid-April, the total vehicle miles traveled in the state declined by 75%, with a corresponding reduction in planet-warming gases and smog. As workers, doctors,  patients, students and teachers use the internet and tools for connecting remotely to go about their business, some environmentalists are seeing an opportunity for a new way to help the state achieve its climate goals. Read the full story from KQED's Kevin Stark here.

California Lays Out Additional Guidelines for Counties as Some Retailers Prepare to Reopen

Citing progress on several fronts in the battle to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed Thursday that select retail businesses can reopen on Friday, May 8, for curbside pickup and delivery only.

Retail businesses selling things like books, toys, clothing, furniture and sports supplies — along with associated manufacturing and supply chains — can start operating again with modifications to maintain social distancing. Manufacturers and warehouses, for example, are being directed to close break rooms and offer open-air break areas instead, while delivery drivers must keep sanitizing supplies on hand and wear personal protective equipment (PPE) during deliveries.

If this next phase goes well, it will set the stage for other businesses, like restaurants, to eventually reopen. But the governor warned several times in his daily briefing that "if we see numbers go up in a way that causes stress in the system," it could lead the state to slow or reverse plans for opening more facilities.

Additionally, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly offered a preview of what benchmarks counties would need to achieve to accelerate the pace of reopening. The draft guidelines include:

  • Having no more than one case of COVID-19 per 10,000 people in the last 14 days
  • No COVID-19-related deaths in the last 14 days
  • The ability to protect essential workers with adequate protective gear
  • A minimum of 1.5 tests available per 1,000 residents
  • At least 15 people doing contact tracing per 100,000 residents
  • The ability to provide temporary housing for 15% of people experiencing homelessness and who may contract COVID-19
  • Skilled nursing facilities must have more than 14 days supply of PPE
  • Hospitals must have the capacity to set aside 35% of their beds for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases

Final guidelines for counties are expected to be released next Tuesday.

California Unemployment Claims Now at Nearly 4 Million

Nearly 320,000 Californians were among the 3.2 million Americans who filed unemployment claims last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s latest report. That brings the total number of jobless claims in the state to nearly 4 million since shelter-in-place orders began eight weeks ago.

Still, the number of weekly claims has been steadily declining from a high of more than 1 million claims filed during the last week of March.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has hit businesses large and small, from family-owned restaurants to tech companies like Airbnb, which is cutting a quarter of its workforce, and Uber, which is laying off 3,700 full-time workers.

California Court Denies Bid to Block Payments to Immigrants

The California Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a bid to block the state's first-in-the-nation plan to give money to immigrants living in the country illegally who are hurt by the coronavirus.

It was the second time in two days that judges refused to stop Gov. Gavin Newsom's $75 million plan to aid an estimated 150,000 unemployed adults who were left out of the stimulus package approved by Congress because of their immigration status.

The program offers each adult $500 to be distributed through nonprofit groups in an effort to protect recipients from providing personal information that might cost them other benefits or increase their danger of being deported.

In a one-sentence order, the state's high court rejected the petition filed by the Center for American Liberty, which contended the program violates the state Constitution’s ban on giving gifts to organizations outside of the state’s exclusive control.

It was filed by attorney Harmeet Dhillon, who is also a Republican Party official, on behalf of two long-shot Republican candidates for the state Assembly.

A Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday similarly rejected a request from the conservative group Judicial Watch to stop the program. That complaint argued Newsom lacked explicit authority from state lawmakers to provide the money.

California Faces $54.3 Billion Deficit Due to COVID-19

The contours of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on California's state budget are coming into sharper focus: An updated projection estimates state general fund revenues will plunge by more than $41 billion from what was expected in January.

But the projected deficit is even deeper.

The $41.2 billion shortfall, combined with $7.1 billion in additional caseloads for health and safety programs and unanticipated expenditures of $6 billion mostly related to the COVID-19 response, signal an overall budget deficit of $54.3 billion.

Of that, state finance officials project roughly a quarter of the shortfall will occur in the current fiscal year, with the rest falling on Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature to deal with in its upcoming budget negotiations over next year's budget, which starts July 1.

But California won't know the full extent of its revenue shortfall until August, after the July 15 deadline for paying income taxes, which account for two-thirds of California's general fund revenues.

Read the full story from KQED's Scott Shafer here.

SF Used to Trash Homeless Tents – Now the City Will Sanction These 'Safe Sleeping Sites'

San Francisco is set to enact a homelessness solution it once thought unthinkable: city-sanctioned open-air encampments.

For years, San Francisco police have ordered tents removed from city streets, even at times slashing them with knives themselves. Public Works employees have tossed the ever-ubiquitous nylon homes of desperate people into dump trucks on a weekly basis.

This week, however, San Francisco will launch the first of five planned “Safe Sleeping Sites,” KQED News has confirmed, with the hope that unhoused people will be kept socially distant amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a controlled location, replete with services like showers and food.

The first location was announced Wednesday by Mayor London Breed: an encampment of roughly 90 tents piled nearly on top of each other near the Asian Art Museum – on City Hall’s front doorstep – will be officially sanctioned and allowed to expand onto Fulton Street, between the museum and the Main Library.

The second city-sanctioned safe sleeping site is already under operation by a local nonprofit, Mother Brown’s Dining Room in the Bayview, at a park known locally as MLK Park, on Third Street and Armstrong Avenue.

Three other sites are now under various phases of negotiation to potentially become San Francisco’s next wave of safe sleeping sites, public documents and City Hall insiders confirmed.

Read the full story from KQED's Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez here.

