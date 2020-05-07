California Job Losses Now Nearly 4 Million

Nearly 320,000 Californians were among the 3.2 million Americans who filed unemployment claims last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s latest report. That brings the total number of jobless claims in the state to nearly 4 million since shelter-in-place began eight weeks ago.
Still, the number of weekly claims has been steadily declining from a high of more than 1 million claims filed during the last week of March.
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has hit businesses large and small, from family-owned restaurants to tech companies like Airbnb — which is cutting a quarter of its workforce — and Uber, which is laying off 3,700 full-time workers.
