California faces $54.3 billion deficit due to COVID-19San Francisco to sanction 'Safe sleeping sites'First known coronavirus death reported in an ICE facility.Berkeley and Oakland announce free COVID-19 testing sitesBreed announces Tenderloin block-by-block programGas prices increase for the first time in monthsCalifornia launches online tool for COVID-19 test sites
California Faces $54.3 Billion Deficit Due to COVID-19

The contours of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on California's state budget are coming into sharper focus: An updated projection estimates state general fund revenues will plunge by more than $41 billion dollars from what was expected in January.

But the projected deficit is even deeper.

The $41 billion shortfall, combined with $7.1 billion in additional caseloads for health and human services programs and unanticipated expenditures of $6 billion mostly related to the COVID-19 response, signal an overall budget deficit of $54.3 billion.

Of that, state finance officials project roughly a quarter of the shortfall will occur in the current fiscal year, with the rest falling on Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature to deal with in its upcoming budget negotiations over next year's budget, which starts July 1.

But California won't know the full extent of its revenue shortfall until August, after the July 15 deadline for paying income taxes, which account for two-thirds of California's General Fund revenues.

Read the full story from KQED's Scott Shafer here.

SF Used to Trash Homeless Tents – Now the City Will Sanction These 'Safe Sleeping Sites'

San Francisco is set to enact a homelessness solution it once thought unthinkable: city-sanctioned open-air encampments.

For years, San Francisco police have ordered tents removed from city streets, even at times slashing them with knives themselves. Public Works employees have tossed the ever-ubiquitous nylon homes of desperate people into dump trucks on a weekly basis.

This week, however, San Francisco will launch the first of five planned “Safe Sleeping Sites,” KQED News has confirmed, with the hope that unhoused people will be kept socially distant amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a controlled location, replete with services like showers and food.

The first location was announced Wednesday by Mayor London Breed: an encampment of roughly 90 tents piled nearly on top of each other near the Asian Art Museum – on City Hall’s front doorstep – will be officially sanctioned and allowed to expand onto Fulton Street, between the museum and the Main Library.

The second city-sanctioned safe sleeping site is already under operation by a local nonprofit, Mother Brown’s Dining Room in the Bayview, at a park known locally as MLK Park, on Third Street and Armstrong Avenue.

Three other sites are now under various phases of negotiation to potentially become San Francisco’s next wave of safe sleeping sites, public documents and City Hall insiders confirmed.

Read the full story from KQED's Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez here.

First Known Coronavirus Death in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facility

A 57-year-old man held at a San Diego immigration detention facility has died of COVID-19, immigrant advocates reported Wednesday. It is the first known coronavirus death among the roughly 30,000 people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE officials would not confirm the death, saying the agency’s policy is to announce detainee deaths within 48 hours.

The death comes one week after a federal judge in San Diego ordered ICE to immediately consider dozens of medically vulnerable people, including those 60 or older, for release from detention at Otay Mesa. As of Monday, just two individuals had been released.

There are currently 132 ICE detainees and 10 ICE staff at Otay Mesa who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency. That’s more than triple the number of cases two weeks ago, and by far the largest outbreak at an ICE detention center.

Read the full story from KQED's Tyche Hendricks here.

Berkeley and Oakland Announce Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

On May 6, City of Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez announced that anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms can now get tested for free at a city testing site. The city of Oakland has also opened a new free site in East Oakland.

Hernandez said if people have a health care provider, they should call them before getting a test at the city's site, due to the fact that testing capacity has expanded greatly in recent weeks and providers will likely be the best source for any follow-up care or advice.

Berkeley hopes to test up to 1,000 people a week. But Hernandez cautioned that a test is only a snapshot in time, and it can take anywhere from two to 14 days for people to develop symptoms after exposure.

Oakland officials said people should get the test if they work outside their homes, or are worried they have COVID-19. Especially if they work in a health care facility, long-term care facility — or if they have symptoms of the virus.

Oakland: Testing at the Roots Community Clinic at 9925 International Blvd. is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and health insurance is not required.

Berkeley: The test screening line is (510) 981-5380 and is staffed from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Appointments for people who aren't already Roots patients can be made by using Verily's COVID-19 program here.

— Bay City News

SF Mayor Announces Tenderloin Block-by-Block Program

In a Wednesday press conference, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a block-by-block assessment plan aiming to address challenges in the Tenderloin neighborhood. The plan will focus initially on 13 of the 49 blocks most highly impacted by the coronavirus.

The plan comes just days after the UC Hastings School of the Law, along with some of its neighbors in the Tenderloin, filed a federal lawsuit to force city leaders to clean up the area.

Rhiannon Bailard, executive director of operations for UC Hastings, said that since the shelter-in-place order was issued in March, conditions in the neighborhood have worsened. The lawsuit demands that the city enforce laws against drug dealing, provide support for homeless residents by installing hand-washing stations and port-a-potties, and moving people into permanent supportive housing.

“The challenges of unsheltered homelessness have grown exponentially during the COVID-19 crisis, forcing the city to thin out shelters and follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance to not disrupt homeless encampment, said Jeff Kositsky, manager of San Francisco's Healthy Streets Operations Center.

Kositzky also noted that there has been an increase in tents counted in the city — from 385 in April 2019 to 1,200 in April 2020, and a 300% increase since January 2020. “This is not acceptable,” he said.

The Tenderloin is one of the city’s densest neighborhoods.

— Erin Baldessari (@e_baldi) and Lakshmi Sarah (@Lakitalki)

California's Coronavirus-Related Gas Price Drop Ends

The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in California has increased for the first time in months after dropping steadily due to state and local stay-at-home orders.

On Wednesday, the average stood at just over $2.74, close to half a cent higher than the day before, according to the American Automobile Association.

"As shelter-in-place orders continue to be relaxed, we expect to see prices begin to level off and start to increase as more drivers hit the roads," said Sergio Avila, a spokesman for AAA Northern California, Nevada and Utah.

The small increase marks the end of a trend that actually began in late October when the average was more than $4 per gallon, according to Avila.

The price gradually fell through the winter. In March, following California's orders for people to stay home, the price at the pump plummeted to its lowest levels since the end of 2016, according to state energy officials.

The California Energy Commission said the drop in demand for gasoline and jet fuel was so severe, the state's refineries in late April cut production to the lowest amount in the last 40 years.

The reduction in oil processing led Bay Area refineries to cut more than 1,000 contract workers and Marathon Petroleum to shut down its Martinez plant.

But analysts say these price changes seem to indicate an increase in demand as some Californians return to driving.

— Ted Goldberg (@TedrickG)

California Launches Online Tool to Find COVID-19 Testing Near You

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during his Wednesday briefing that the state has launched a new online tool for people to access and schedule COVID-19 testing.

The new tool allows people to enter a ZIP code to find testing sites nearby and make reservations for an appointment. Newsom said this new tool will allow officials to better visualize testing "deserts," which could help address those discrepancies.

Newsom also announced the signing of an executive order that extends workers' compensation benefits to all sectors of the economy.

"If you've tested positive, or been diagnosed with COVID-19 by a physician, you are eligible for this workers' comp benefit," Newsom said. He clarified that employers could rebut the claim under strict conditions.

Another executive order signed Wednesday will extend the penalty waiver on residential property taxes through May 2021 for those experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. The deadline for small-business property taxes has been extended through the end of the month.

As for the daily state numbers, the governor said 94 people have died from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, while hospitalizations and ICU admissions are slightly down.

Newsom also said he would make public the contract between the state and a Chinese manufacturer to acquire personal protective equipment after several outlets reported having their records requests stonewalled by his administration.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

