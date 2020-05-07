KQED is a proud member of
First known coronavirus death reported in an ICE facility.Berkeley and Oakland announce free COVID-19 testing sitesBreed announces Tenderloin block-by-block programGas prices increase for the first time in monthsCalifornia launches online tool for COVID-19 test sitesProperty tax deadline extended, city hall to reopen for paymentsCalifornia aims to deliver food to seniors during coronavirus pandemic
First Known Coronavirus Death in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facility

A 57-year-old man held at a San Diego immigration detention facility has died of COVID-19, immigrant advocates reported Wednesday. It is the first known coronavirus death among the roughly 30,000 people detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE officials would not confirm the death, saying the agency’s policy is to announce detainee deaths within 48 hours.

The death comes one week after a federal judge in San Diego ordered ICE to immediately consider dozens of medically vulnerable people, including those 60 or older, for release from detention at Otay Mesa. As of Monday, just two individuals had been released.

There are currently 132 ICE detainees and 10 ICE staff at Otay Mesa who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the agency. That’s more than triple the number of cases two weeks ago, and by far the largest outbreak at an ICE detention center. Read the full story here.

— Tyche Hendricks (@tychehendricks)

Berkeley and Oakland Announce Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

On May 6, City of Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez announced that anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms can now get tested for free at a city testing site. The city of Oakland has also opened a new free site in East Oakland.

Hernandez said if people have a health care provider, they should call them before getting a test at the city's site, due to the fact that testing capacity has expanded greatly in recent weeks and providers will likely be the best source for any follow-up care or advice.

Berkeley hopes to test up to 1,000 people a week. But Hernandez cautioned that a test is only a snapshot in time, and it can take anywhere from two to 14 days for people to develop symptoms after exposure.

Oakland officials said people should get the test if they work outside their homes, or are worried they have COVID-19. Especially if they work in a health care facility, long-term care facility — or if they have symptoms of the virus.

Oakland: Testing at the Roots Community Clinic at 9925 International Blvd. is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and health insurance is not required.

Berkeley: The test screening line is (510) 981-5380 and is staffed from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Appointments for people who aren't already Roots patients can be made by using Verily's COVID-19 program here.

— Bay City News

SF Mayor Announces Tenderloin Block-by-Block Program

In a Wednesday press conference, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a block-by-block assessment plan aiming to address challenges in the Tenderloin neighborhood. The plan will focus initially on 13 of the 49 blocks most highly impacted by the coronavirus.

The plan comes just days after the UC Hastings School of the Law, along with some of its neighbors in the Tenderloin, filed a federal lawsuit to force city leaders to clean up the area.

Rhiannon Bailard, executive director of operations for UC Hastings, said that since the shelter-in-place order was issued in March, conditions in the neighborhood have worsened. The lawsuit demands that the city enforce laws against drug dealing, provide support for homeless residents by installing hand-washing stations and port-a-potties, and moving people into permanent supportive housing.

“The challenges of unsheltered homelessness have grown exponentially during the COVID-19 crisis, forcing the city to thin out shelters and follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance to not disrupt homeless encampment, said Jeff Kositsky, manager of San Francisco's Healthy Streets Operations Center.

Kositzky also noted that there has been an increase in tents counted in the city — from 385 in April 2019 to 1,200 in April 2020, and a 300% increase since January 2020. “This is not acceptable,” he said.

The Tenderloin is one of the city’s densest neighborhoods.

— Erin Baldessari (@e_baldi) and Lakshmi Sarah (@Lakitalki)

California's Coronavirus-Related Gas Price Drop Ends

The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in California has increased for the first time in months after dropping steadily due to state and local stay-at-home orders.

On Wednesday, the average stood at just over $2.74, close to half a cent higher than the day before, according to the American Automobile Association.

"As shelter-in-place orders continue to be relaxed, we expect to see prices begin to level off and start to increase as more drivers hit the roads," said Sergio Avila, a spokesman for AAA Northern California, Nevada and Utah.

The small increase marks the end of a trend that actually began in late October when the average was more than $4 per gallon, according to Avila.

The price gradually fell through the winter. In March, following California's orders for people to stay home, the price at the pump plummeted to its lowest levels since the end of 2016, according to state energy officials.

The California Energy Commission said the drop in demand for gasoline and jet fuel was so severe, the state's refineries in late April cut production to the lowest amount in the last 40 years.

The reduction in oil processing led Bay Area refineries to cut more than 1,000 contract workers and Marathon Petroleum to shut down its Martinez plant.

But analysts say these price changes seem to indicate an increase in demand as some Californians return to driving.

— Ted Goldberg (@TedrickG)

California Launches Online Tool to Find COVID-19 Testing Near You

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during his Wednesday briefing that the state has launched a new online tool for people to access and schedule COVID-19 testing.

The new tool allows people to enter a ZIP code to find testing sites nearby and make reservations for an appointment. Newsom said this new tool will allow officials to better visualize testing "deserts," which could help address those discrepancies.

Newsom also announced the signing of an executive order that extends workers' compensation benefits to all sectors of the economy.

"If you've tested positive, or been diagnosed with COVID-19 by a physician, you are eligible for this workers' comp benefit," Newsom said. He clarified that employers could rebut the claim under strict conditions.

Another executive order signed Wednesday will extend the penalty waiver on residential property taxes through May 2021 for those experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19. The deadline for small-business property taxes has been extended through the end of the month.

As for the daily state numbers, the governor said 94 people have died from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, while hospitalizations and ICU admissions are slightly down.

Newsom also said he would make public the contract between the state and a Chinese manufacturer to acquire personal protective equipment after several outlets reported having their records requests stonewalled by his administration.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Property Tax Deadline Extended, City Hall to Reopen for Payments

The property tax deadline for San Francisco residents has been extended to May 15, and City Hall will reopen for in-person payments for three days — from May 13 to 15.

San Francisco and San Mateo counties were the only California counties to extend the property tax deadline this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new deadline for San Francisco residents is the second, and final extension, according to the Office of Treasurer José Cisneros.

The new May 15 deadline reflects the extension of the city's stay-at-home order.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved reopening City Hall between May 13 and May 15, specifically for people making in-person cash-only payments. On both May 13 and 14, City Hall will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and on May 15 it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People making in-person payments are required to bring their own face covering, and should be prepared to wait outside in line, with proper social distancing being practiced.

San Francisco taxpayers who can't meet the May 15 deadline because they've been impacted by COVID-19 can apply for penalty waivers after May 15.

— Bay City News

California Aims to Deliver Food to Seniors During Coronavirus Pandemic

A state-led plan to deliver food to seniors sheltering from the pandemic is getting off the ground, but slowly, and not everywhere.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Great Plates Delivered with two goals: feed seniors who must stay at home to minimize the risk of coronavirus and stoke business for restaurants starved of patrons.

“This partnership will allow for the ability for restaurants to start rehiring people or keep people currently employed,” Newsom said at an April 24 press briefing.

The program relies largely on money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay restaurants, and on counties and cities to recruit participants.

Newsom’s announcement took some local officials by surprise.

“Literally within 10 minutes, our hotline started ringing pretty much off the hook,” said Lisa Mancini, director of San Mateo County’s Aging and Adult Services.

Still, she says the county welcomed the opportunity: “We know the need is out there,” she said.

But rural and small counties have expressed skepticism of the program's original May 10 deadline for spending the money, as well as the potential for red tape.

“If we do it wrong, we’re not reimbursed,” said Solano County Emergency Services Manager Don Ryan at a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday. “If we do it right, a lot of people are not even going to be eligible for it.” Read the full story here.

— Molly Peterson (@mollydacious)

