Berkeley and Oakland Announce Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

On May 6, City of Berkeley Health Officer Dr. Lisa Hernandez announced that anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms can now get tested for free at a city testing site. The city of Oakland has also opened a new free site in East Oakland.

Hernandez said if people have a health care provider, they should call them before getting a test at the city's site, due to the fact that testing capacity has expanded greatly in recent weeks and providers will likely be the best source for any follow-up care or advice.

Berkeley hopes to test up to 1,000 people a week. But Hernandez cautioned that a test is only a snapshot in time, and it can take anywhere from two to 14 days for people to develop symptoms after exposure.

Oakland officials said people should get the test if they work outside their homes, or are worried they have COVID-19. Especially if they work in a health care facility, long-term care facility — or if they have symptoms of the virus.

Oakland: Testing at the Roots Community Clinic at 9925 International Blvd. is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and health insurance is not required.