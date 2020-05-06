Property Tax Deadline Extended, City Hall to Reopen for Payments

The property tax deadline for San Francisco residents has been extended to May 15, and City Hall will reopen for in-person payments for three days — from May 13 to 15.

San Francisco and San Mateo counties were the only California counties to extend the property tax deadline this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new deadline for San Francisco residents is the second, and final, extension, according to the office of Treasurer José Cisneros.

The new May 15 deadline reflects the extension of the city's stay home order.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors approved reopening City Hall between May 13 and May 15, specifically for people making in-person cash-only payments. On both May 13 and 14, City Hall will be open between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and on May 15 it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.