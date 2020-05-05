SF Supervisor Introduces Ordinance to Expand the Rights of Laid-Off Workers

On Tuesday, San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar introduced the Back to Work Emergency Ordinance, which aims to ensure laid-off workers are offered their jobs back if their employers begin rehiring.

“Workers deserve economic certainty,” Mar said in a draft news release sent to KQED. “Without swift action, unemployment will be an enduring crisis, and we need bold interventions for laid-off workers now more than ever.”

According to the release, since a state of emergency was declared on Feb. 25, more than 83,000 people in San Francisco have filed for unemployment.

The proposed law would apply to any company that's laid off 10 or more employees in a 30-day period since Feb. 25. If passed, it would ensure employers prioritize rehiring by seniority level and that workers are given comparable wages, schedules and benefits upon rehiring.

If employers are financially unable to meet the requirements, they can opt out of the ordinance but must inform the city and maintain a record of layoffs, as well as give laid-off workers information about city resources.

