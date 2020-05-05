Oakland Launching Trailer Program for Homeless and Vulnerable Residents

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Tuesday that the city is

launching an isolation trailer program to house 130 homeless and medically vulnerable people in East Oakland during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Speaking at a press briefing at the site, located at 633 Hegenberger Road, Schaaf said "Operation HomeBase" will use 67 trailers donated by the state to bring people into preemptive isolation and give them a "safe respite" so they avoid contracting COVID-19.

The mayor said the program will provide three meals a day to the people who live there, and run water and sewer connections to each trailer.

The program is by invitation only and will not be available for walk-ups, Schaaf said. Priority is being given to East Oakland residents who have medical problems — such as heart and lung disease — and are over the age of 65.

Schaaf said the goal is to eventually place people who are at the trailer site into permanent supportive housing, but she said there's no time limit on staying there and "we're not putting anybody out on the streets during this crisis."