Oakland Launching Trailer Program for Homeless and Vulnerable Residents

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Tuesday that the city is
launching an isolation trailer program to house 130 homeless and medically vulnerable people in East Oakland during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Speaking at a press briefing at the site, located at 633 Hegenberger Road, Schaaf said "Operation HomeBase" will use 67 trailers donated by the state to bring people into preemptive isolation and give them a "safe respite" so they avoid contracting COVID-19.

The mayor said the program will provide three meals a day to the people who live there, and run water and sewer connections to each trailer.

The program is by invitation only and will not be available for walk-ups, Schaaf said. Priority is being given to East Oakland residents who have medical problems — such as heart and lung disease — and are over the age of 65.

Schaaf said the goal is to eventually place people who are at the trailer site into permanent supportive housing, but she said there's no time limit on staying there and "we're not putting anybody out on the streets during this crisis."

Schaaf said the city will start moving in about 10 people a day
starting on Wednesday, saying the intake process is lengthy and there's a long waiting list.

— Bay City News

Court Upholds California Ban on Church Services in Pandemic

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had the right to ban church assemblies in the interest of public health during the coronavirus outbreak, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Newsom's stay-at-home order did not violate the constitutional rights to free assembly and religion when the Cross Culture Christian Center in Lodi was ordered to cease holding services, Judge John Mendez in Sacramento said.

The Cross Culture Christian Center in Lodi and pastor Jonathan Duncan had alleged Newsom's stay-at-home order in March violated their constitutional rights to freedom of religion and assembly. The church held services until the church's landlord, under threat of misdemeanor from county health officials, changed the locks on the church doors.

The church was one of several that initially defied the governor's order. Most churches have moved to online services.

Mendez said state and local stay-at-home orders were a valid exercise of emergency police powers and didn't violate the church's constitutional rights. Mendez noted that the Supreme Court over 100 years ago upheld the government's right to exercise police powers to promote public safety during a public health crisis.

— Associated Press

Airbnb Laying Off 25% of its Workforce Due to Travel Decline

Airbnb says it is laying off 25% of its workforce as it confronts a steep decline in global travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a serious setback for the San Francisco-based home-sharing company, which just a few months ago was valued at $31 billion and planning a hotly anticipated stock market launch. Airbnb lists around 7 million properties on its website.

In a letter to employees, CEO Brian Chesky said the company is letting 1,900 of its 7,500 workers go and cutting businesses that don’t directly support home-sharing. Those include its investments in hotels, air transportation and movie production.

Chesky said Airbnb expects its revenue to drop by more than half this year. The company is privately held, so it doesn’t release financial figures. But AirDNA, a company that monitors bookings and rental fees for Airbnb hosts and others, said new U.S. bookings fell by 53% between Feb. 3 and April 13.

Chesky said travel will eventually return, but will look different. Airbnb expects travelers will want options that are closer to home and more affordable, for example. The company is scaling back its investments in luxury properties as a result.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

Bay Area and California COVID-19 Data Dashboards All in One Place

County health departments in the Bay Area have a joint set of criteria they are looking at to guide them in deciding when and how much to allow the region to tiptoe out of its current forced hibernation. For those who want to access the kind of COVID-19 data that public health officials are staring at in order to divine in them the right conditons for loosening restrictions, we've curated some of the best resources for following along.

You can click on the image below to see Santa Clara County data, for example. Or click here to see COVID-19 data dashboards for all Bay Area counties, plus those for California, the U.S., and the world.

Screenshot of Santa Clara dashboad taking April 29, 2020

--Jon Brooks (@jbrooksfoy)

Newsom Says ‘New Normal’ On the Horizon as Retail Restrictions Are Eased

As California moves into the next phase of easing shelter-in-place restrictions, Gov. Gavin Newsom met with a small business owner in Sacramento during his daily briefing on Tuesday. The governor said she is one of many that will be able to reopen their store — with limitations — starting Friday.

On Monday, Newsom announced that the state would begin slowly moving into stage two of the stay-at-home order, allowing retail businesses to gradually open. How California residents go about this next phase will determine if the state has to toggle back on easing restrictions, or can continue to move forward.

“We’re not going back to normal. It’s back to new normal with adaptations and modifications until we get to immunity, until we get to a vaccine,” Newsom said.

In good news, the governor said the number of new positive cases has remained steady over the past several days, despite a significant increase in the number of tests. Additionally, tens of millions of new masks have been coming into the state on a weekly basis, which Newsom called "foundational" for moving into the next stage.

California has distributed 14.2 million surgical masks since the beginning of the pandemic, but the state has acquired 19.3 million masks over the past few days. Newsom hopes to begin distributing these masks to grocery, retail and transit workers.

“I can assure you, in all of these months, we have never had so many procedure masks, surgical masks, in our possession, now able to be distributed all across state of California,” Newsom said.

— Audrey Garces (@AudreyGarces)

Sen. Wiener Introduces Bill to Collect COVID-19 Data for LGBTQ Community

Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, introduced a bill Tuesday
requiring the state to collect data on how the coronavirus pandemic impacts the LGBTQ community.

Currently, the state collects COVID-19 case, death and
hospitalization data by race and ethnicity, age and gender — but not by
sexuality. Wiener's bill, Senate Bill 932, would require the state to begin collecting virus data on the LGBTQ community to understand how the virus affects it.

Wiener suggested that LGBTQ people could be suffering more from
the virus because the community has higher rates of cancer, HIV and AIDS and respiratory issues due to smoking and homelessness among youth and adults.

"We know that COVID-19 is harming the LGBTQ community, but because no data is being collected, we're hamstrung in making the case to devote attention and resources," Wiener said. "The history of the LGBTQ community is a history of fighting against invisibility. Without data, we quickly become an invisible community and risk being erased."

— Bay City News

UCSF Partners with State to Train Contact Tracers

UCSF will launch a new program aimed at providing training and technical assistance in "public health techniques and strategies," according to a press release.

Developed in partnership with the California Department of Public Health, the $8.7 million program includes training on contact tracing, case investigation and administration aimed at tracking and eliminating the spread of the coronavirus. It's funded by a state grant.

According to the release, UCSF public health experts will deliver training through 58 county health departments, and are aiming to train 3,000 people per week through early July.

“Rapid and efficient contact tracing, along with sophisticated epidemic surveillance and widespread testing, are key parts of the public health strategy we must have in place before we can safely allow more businesses to reopen,” said UCSF's Dr. George Rutherford in the release. “Done effectively, these strategies will help to break the chain of transmission and enable people to return to a more normal life.”

The UCSF Pandemic Workforce Training Academy will be taught primarily online, and take about 20 hours. The aim is to train people to work with diverse populations in order to link those who are newly infected with COVID-19 to services "so they can be safely isolated and treated until they are no longer infectious."

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

