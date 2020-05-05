KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

UCSF partners with state to train contact tracersLow-income Latino men in SF at high risk for coronavirusFree testing for all all essential workers in San FranciscoSome retail in California can reopen starting FridayFree testing sites opening in Sonoma, Monterey countiesNew COVID-19 test site to open in San Rafael on MondayYuba and Sutter counties to partially re-open in defiance of Governor's order
UCSF Partners with State to Train Contact Tracers

UCSF will launch a new program aimed at providing training and technical assistance in "public health techniques and strategies," according to a press release.

Developed in partnership with the California Department of Public Health, the $8.7 million program includes training on contact tracing, case investigation and administration aimed at tracking and eliminating the spread of the coronavirus. It's funded by a state grant.

According to the release, UCSF public health experts will deliver training through 58 county health departments, and are aiming to train 3,000 people per week through early July.

“Rapid and efficient contact tracing, along with sophisticated epidemic surveillance and widespread testing, are key parts of the public health strategy we must have in place before we can safely allow more businesses to reopen,” said UCSF's Dr. George Rutherford in the release. “Done effectively, these strategies will help to break the chain of transmission and enable people to return to a more normal life.”

The UCSF Pandemic Workforce Training Academy will be taught primarily online, and take about 20 hours. The aim is to train people to work with diverse populations in order to link those who are newly infected with COVID-19 to services "so they can be safely isolated and treated until they are no longer infectious."

— Michelle Wiley

Low-Income Latino Men in San Francisco at High Risk for Coronavirus

UCSF researchers and numerous volunteers recently tested nearly 3,000 residents and workers in San Francisco’s Mission district for the coronavirus. The results released today suggest low-income, Latino men are at high risk for the illness. 

Of the total population tested, 62 people were positive for COVID-19. That's 2.1% of those tested.  But broken down by race, the numbers are more stark: Latinos made up 44% of the total number of people tested, and 95% of those who tested positive.

A vast majority of people who tested positive — 82% — said they’re suffering economically right now. And an even higher number — 90% — said they cannot work from home because they’re essential frontline workers, primarily in food service or construction. 

“The numbers that we saw absolutely highlight and magnify the inequities that exist," said Jon Jacobo, chair of the Latino Task Force on COVID-19, a group of local leaders and nonprofit organizations working on behalf of Latinos across the city.

Of the participants who tested positive, 53 percent reported experiencing no symptoms of COVID-19.

The researchers are also assessing previous infections through antibody testing. Those results will be released in two to four weeks.

— Lesley McClurg

San Francisco Offers Free Testing to all Essential Workers, Regardless of Symptoms

San Francisco is making free coronavirus tests available to any person who leaves their house and interacts with the public for work deemed essential — regardless of whether or not the person is symptomatic.  

Before, San Francisco health care workers, grocers, bus drivers and other essential employees could get a free test, but only if they felt sick with symptoms of COVID-19. 

Mayor London Breed announced the latest expansion of the city’s testing policy at a Monday coronavirus briefing, calling it "significant" and "a game changer." 

"The ability to expand testing capacities is so important as we start to look at opening more businesses and reopening our city," she said. "And having the ability to get people tested is so critical to that success."

"If you are an essential worker and you exhibit symptoms or you don't exhibit symptoms, you still are able to get tested," she said. "And usually the results of those tests, we get back anywhere between 24 and 72 hours."

Testing is available at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, the Castro-Mission Health Center, the Southeast Health Center and the Maxine Hall Health Center in the Western Addition neighborhood.

Breed asked workers to not to show up for a test without signing up first at city's site here. Workers who don’t have internet access can sign up for a test by calling 311.

— Kevin Stark

Many California Stores Can Reopen Friday — With Restrictions

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said California will soon begin the second stage of its reopening, allowing many retail stores to resume business as early as Friday, albeit with major modifications.

The order will allow for the reopening of scores of nonessential businesses that are able to offer curbside pickup service. That includes clothing stores, bookstores and florists, as well as related manufacturing and supply chains, Newsom said. Not included are eat-in restaurants, shopping malls, offices and other high-contact businesses.

"We are entering into the next phase this week, end of the week, with modifications," Newsom said during his daily press briefing. "We're allowing retail to start across the spectrum."

The state will release guidelines on Thursday, he said, stressing that businesses must be able to adhere to specific safety measures, including maintaining social distance among employees and customers.

"This is a very positive sign," Newsom said. He noted that the decision was based on encouraging statewide data trends, including an uptick in testing, but said restrictions would be tightened again if infection rates began to increase.

The upcoming order also gives individual counties greater leeway to open more services if they can demonstrate the capacity to do so safely, Newsom said. Counties can also choose to maintain current restrictions, as some in the Bay Area are likely to do.

To support further reopening efforts, Newsom also announced a new partnership between the state and UCSF and UCLA to run a virtual academy to train new contact tracers, with the goal of adding 3,000 new tracers each week.

— Matthew Green

Free Community Testing Sites Opening in Sonoma and Monterey Counties

Sonoma and Monterey counties both plan to open new coronavirus testing sites this week.

In Sonoma County, two sites — in Santa Rosa and Petaluma — will open Tuesday, with free walk-in tests available to all residents regardless of whether they're showing symptoms. Specific test locations will be provided when making an appointment.

In Monterey County, new testing sites will open at the Greenfield Branch Library (315 El Camino Real) at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Alisal High School in Salinas (777 Williams Road) at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Unlike in Sonoma, both Monterey sites will prioritize health care providers and first responders, followed by other front-line and essential workers. The general public can begin to register for appointments the week of May 19. Test results will be available 36-48 hours after testing.

In both counties, there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive a test. If participants have insurance, their providers will be billed, but those without coverage can still get a free test.

Testing in both counties is by appointment only, and can be scheduled here. Residents without internet access can call: 888-634-1123.

The new sites are provided through a partnership between the state and OptumServe, a federal health services contractor.

— Bay City News 

COVID-19 Test Site to Open in San Rafael on Monday

A new COVID-19 testing site will be opening in the Canal neighborhood of San Rafael in Marin County on Monday, May 4.

The move is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's push for more testing in underserved areas — an effort adding more than 80 community testing sites across the state.

According to Marin County public health officials, the site will help reach residents with limited access to health care and COVID-19 tests. Officials said residents of the city’s Canal neighborhood — a low-income area home to a large Latino population — serve as the backbone of the essential workforce, but don’t always have access to health care. Officials also noted residents in this area live in close proximity and are more at risk of rapid spread.

The new site has the capacity to do 130 tests a day and testing will be free and by appointment only. First responders, essential workers and people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will have priority.

— Julie Chang

Yuba and Sutter Counties to Partially Reopen in Defiance of Governor's Order

On Monday, two more California counties will re-open in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order.

Yuba and Sutter counties are adjacent to each other and located just north of Sacramento. So far, the counties have seen 50 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and three deaths.

The counties will begin allowing certain nonessential businesses to re-open, as long as they follow safety guidelines.

"The only businesses that will not be open are those that are really intensive in terms of the number of people to gather in a room," Yuba County Public Information Officer Russ Brown said. "So, bars are the most obvious. Restaurants can open under this guideline, but they have to have [social distancing] between groups."

Most of these businesses will still be required to have workers and customers practice social distancing and wear facial coverings, Brown said.

In terms of enforcing these guidelines with businesses, Brown said the county would prefer to not cite violators, but rather pursue educational routes.

"If there are lapses, we will send people just to work with them to kind of get them to compliance," he said. "We are supplying them with the tools with a checklist that they go through. Most businesses have been saying that they are going to follow the protocols."

Brown said one of the reasons Yuba is re-opening is due to bi-county Health Officer Dr. Ngoc-Phuong Luu's concerns about residents not being able to afford access to healthcare.

"They're not going to the doctor because of finances or they're choosing between eating and buying medications," Brown said. "We're seeing that here in this community."

On Friday, Modoc County near the Oregon border opened up hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county’s only movie theater.

— Gabriel Greschler

