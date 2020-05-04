Free Community Testing Sites Opening in Sonoma and Monterey Counties

Sonoma and Monterey counties both plan to open new coronavirus testing sites this week.

In Sonoma County, two sites — in Santa Rosa and Petaluma — will open Tuesday, with free walk-in tests available to all residents regardless of whether they're showing symptoms. Specific test locations will be provided when making an appointment.

In Monterey County, new testing sites will open at the Greenfield Branch Library (315 El Camino Real) at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Alisal High School in Salinas (777 Williams Road) at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Unlike in Sonoma, both Monterey sites will prioritize health care providers and first responders, followed by other front-line and essential workers. The general public can begin to register for appointments the week of May 19. Test results will be available 36-48 hours after testing.

In both counties, there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive a test. If participants have insurance, their providers will be billed, but those without coverage can still get a free test.