COVID-19 Test Site to Open in San Rafael on Monday

A new COVID-19 testing site will be opening in the Canal neighborhood of San Rafael in Marin County on Monday May 4.

The move is part of the governor’s push for more testing in underserved areas — an effort adding more than 80 community testing sites across the state.

According to Marin County public health officials, the site will help reach residents with limited access to health care and COVID-19 tests. Officials said residents of the city’s Canal neighborhood — a low-income area home to a large Latino population — serve as the backbone of the essential workforce, but don’t always have access to health care. Officials also noted residents in this area live in close proximity and are more at risk of rapid spread.

The new site has the capacity to do 130 tests a day and testing will be free and by appointment only. First responders, essential workers, and people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will have priority.

