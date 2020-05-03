Yuba and Sutter Counties to Partially Re-Open in Defiance of Governor's Order

On Monday, two more California counties will re-open in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order.

Yuba and Sutter counties are adjacent to each other and located just north of Sacramento. So far, the counties have seen 50 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and three deaths.

The counties will begin allowing certain nonessential businesses to re-open, as long as they follow safety guidelines.

"The only businesses that will not be open are those that are really intensive in terms of the number of people to gather in a room," Yuba County Public Information Officer Russ Brown said. "So, bars are the most obvious. Restaurants can open under this guideline, but they have to have [social distancing] between groups."

Most of these businesses will still be required to have workers and customers practice social distancing and wear facial coverings, Brown said.