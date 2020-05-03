KQED is a proud member of
California Lawmakers Set to Return as Coronavirus Lingers

California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is calling lawmakers back to the Capitol on Monday, restarting a legislative session interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, even as a handful of lawmakers plan to stay home for fear of contracting or spreading the disease.

But it won’t be business as usual for California’s full-time Legislature after lawmakers agreed to their first sustained unscheduled work stoppage in 158 years. They’ll be limited to having just one staff person with them and nurses will check their temperatures at the door, among other precautions.

Atop the new to-do list for lawmakers: softening the economic fallout from the pandemic.

In the state Senate, President Pro Tem Toni Atkins is not bringing members back until May 11 and has allowed members to participate in committee meetings via video conferencing. The Senate is considering letting members cast votes remotely once the full session resumes.

But Rendon says all Assembly members must be at the Capitol to participate in committee hearings and floor sessions, based on legal advice that any votes taken remotely “would likely be challenged in the courts and thrown out.”

He said anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable coming is “encouraged to stay home. We are definitely not forcing anybody to come to work.”

It’s a tough choice for the Assembly members who are over 65, putting them at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they contract the coronavirus.

Assemblyman Bill Quirk, a Hayward Democrat, says he will stay home Monday. The 73-year-old is in good health but lives in a retirement community where many are on oxygen or have other health problems.

The only thing lawmakers absolutely must do is pass an operating budget, and time is running out. Lawmakers face a June 15 deadline for approval or they will forfeit their salaries. Newsom has scrapped his January budget proposal and will reveal a new one on May 14, giving lawmakers about a month.

Only 14 of the roughly 100 bills before the Assembly Higher Education Committee will be heard this year, committee chairman Jose Medina said.

“Priorities have shifted,” said Medina, 67, who decided to return after consulting with his family and doctor.

— Associated Press

San Jose Airport to Require Face Covering Inside Buildings Starting Monday

All members of the public and personnel will be required to wear face coverings inside buildings at Mineta San Jose International Airport starting Monday, officials announced.

Acceptable coverings include a scarf or bandana; a neck gaiter; a homemade covering made from a T-shirt, sweatshirt, or towel held in place with rubber bands or other fasteners; or a non-medical grade mask.

Face coverings should allow the wearer to breathe comfortably through the nose and not require frequent adjusting so the wearer can avoid touching the face.

"Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of SJC employees and travelers," airport Director of Aviation John Aitken said in a statement. "Requiring face coverings is the latest measure in our on-going commitment to maintain a healthy, safe and clean environment now and when non-essential travel resumes in the future."

Exceptions to the requirement include children age 6 or younger; anyone who has trouble breathing, is incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance; and anyone advised by a medical professional not to wear a face covering.

New signage will remind those in the airport about the requirement, which is in addition to county orders for physical distancing and frequent hand-washing.

Officials emphasized that disinfecting measures are continuing daily at the airport.

— Bay City News

California City Official Ousted Over His Pandemic Remarks

An East Bay official has been ousted after he suggested on social media that sick, old and homeless people should be left to meet their “natural course in nature” during the coronavirus pandemic.

City council members in Antioch, a city of about 110,000 people 35 miles east of Oakland, voted unanimously Friday night to remove Ken Turnage II from his post as chairman of the city’s planning commission.

NBC Bay Area reports there was a swift uproar after Turnage characterized people with weak immune systems as a drain on society.

He wrote on Facebook: “the World has been introduced to a new phrase Herd Immunity which is a good one. In my opinion we need to adapt a Herd Mentality. A herd gathers it ranks, it allows the sick, the old, the injured to meet its natural course in nature.”

As for homeless people, he added that the virus would “fix what is a significant burden on our society and resources that can be used.”

Turnage later deleted the post but refused to resign or back down from his comments. During the two-hour council meeting held on Zoom, Turnage said his personal opinion had no bearing on his duties as a planning commissioner and that removing him would violate his freedom of speech.

But city officials countered that his posting caused a loss in confidence and created a disruption to the city. Mayor Steve Wright said politicians are held to a higher standard by representing the city to all.

After the council stripped him of his post, Turnage said that if residents had lost confidence in him, “that’s their opinion and I can’t help that.”

“It’s not like it used to be,” he lamented, “when you could have an opinion, talk about it and then sit down and have a beer together and talk about football.”

— Associated Press

SF Supervisor and NAACP Call on City to Increase COVID-19 Response for Communities of Color

San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton joined the San Francisco National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to discuss legislation he's introduced in order to protect the city's communities of color from the novel coronavirus.

According to Walton, whose district includes the Bayview and Hunters Point neighborhoods, communities of color in San Francisco face higher risk of getting COVID-19 due to already-existing health and economic disparities, and the city should be doing more to help them.

"We're here today to continue to call out the Department of Public Health and let them know that they have not demonstrated the concern for the black population that we need them to do," Walton said.

Last month the Department of Public Health released information on its website about cases in the city, including the number of cases by ZIP code. The data showed areas with the most cases included South of Market, Mission, Bayview and Hunters Point.

"If we know where the highest number of cases exist, if we know where the disparities and disproportionality exist, then we need to do everything we can to make sure that it doesn't continue. We need the department of Public Health to step up and care about black people," Walton said.

Walton's resolution seeks asymptomatic pop-up testing in ZIP codes with the most COVID-19 cases; more field care clinics; PPE for workers and residents in susceptible areas; and taking all homeless people in susceptible areas off the streets and placing them in hotels.

On Wednesday, city officials announced an additional site at Pier 94 for homeless residents in the Bayview and Hunters Point neighborhoods.

— Bay City News

Oakland Adds Six More Car-Free Routes to 'Slow Streets' Program

The city of Oakland added six additional routes to its "slow streets" program Friday, allowing residents to safely walk along city roadways while practicing social distancing.

Through traffic is now blocked on the following streets:

  • 16th Street between Wood and West
    streets;
  • 34th Avenue, Davis Street and Humboldt Avenue between Foothill
    Boulevard and School Street
  • 59th Street, Howell Street, Ayala Avenue and
    Forest Street between Adeline Street and Claremont Avenue
  • Alice Street from 11th Street to 19th Street
  • Colby Street between Woolsey Street and Claremont
    Avenue
  • Wayne Avenue, Athol Avenue, Wayne Place and East 19th Street
    between Hanover and 13th avenues.

The six routes will add 5 miles of walkable streets to the program, adding to the 9 miles of roadways the city has already closed to traffic in recent weeks. Oakland also plans to add up to 5 more miles of streets to the program next week, with the eventual goal of closing up to 74 miles of blacktop through the duration of the city's stay-at-home order.

Residents can take the city's survey here by Monday to weigh in on the next streets added to the program. See a full map of closed streets here.

— Bay City News 

No Coronavirus Cases Found in Bolinas Following Widespread Testing Effort

There are no active coronavirus infections in the small west Marin County town of Bolinas, according to a press release issued Friday by UCSF.

The community-led project issued 1,845 nasal and oral swab tests to the town's residents, including local first responders and essential workers, between April 20-24. All were "negative for active infection with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19," according to the release.

The testing stems from a partnership between local community leaders and UCSF, which announced it would test as many people as possible in both Bolinas and San Francisco's Mission's District to gather more information on how the virus is spreading in socioeconomically disparate communities.

While the tests do not guarantee the town is completely free of infection, it's "unlikely that more than a handful of people, if any, are currently infected," the press release said.

Antibody tests are also being conducted in both communities to determine if anyone previously contracted the virus.

UCSF researchers attribute the results to residents adhering closely to social distancing guidelines and encouraged ongoing vigilance. Mission District test results have not yet been released.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Housing Advocates Across California Join Caravans in Rally for Rent Forgiveness

In caravans of cars emblazoned with protest banners, housing activists in cities throughout the Bay Area and across California rallied on Friday to demand the state halt rent payments for tenants who have been hit hard financially by ongoing stay-at-home orders.

Rent was due Friday for millions of tenants across the state, many of whom are among the growing ranks of unemployed workers struggling to cover basic living expenses.

In Oakland, hundreds of cars plastered with "Cancel Rent" signs crept down Broadway, honking loudly in a caravan stretching from the port to the city's downtown.

“People are just fed up. We’re fighting back and we’re saying enough is enough,” said Carroll Fife, director of Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, one of the groups organizing the protests.

Fearing widespread evictions and housing insecurity in the coming months, ACCE and other housing advocates are pressuring state and federal governments to provide billions of dollars in rent and mortgage forgiveness relief.

“We can’t wait,” said Sarah Sherburn-Zimmer, executive director of the Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco, who joined a small but boisterous rally at Pier 50 in the city. “We need to do that now.”

– Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED) and Molly Solomon (@solomonout)

