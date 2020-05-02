City Now Requiring Covid-19 Testing For Residents, Staff At Skilled Nursing Facilities

San Francisco is now requiring all residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities in the city to undergo testing for the novel coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced Friday.
The new directive is part of expanded testing efforts happening in the city, and will see that staff and residents at 21 nursing facilities are tested starting next week.
The city aims to create a two-week testing cycle after the first round of tests are completed, according to the office of Mayor London Breed.
Testing at the facilities, which is being spearheaded by the city's Department of Public Health, also comes with a new set of protocols on outbreak preparedness and response following a COVID-19 outbreak at Laguna Honda Hospital in March, which has resulted in at least 21 positive cases.
"Since this public health emergency began, protecting vulnerable populations living in skilled nursing facilities has been one of our top priorities," Breed said in a statement.