SF Supervisor and NAACP Call on City to Increase COVID-19 Response for Communities of Color

San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton joined the San Francisco National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to discuss legislation he's introduced in order to protect the city's communities of color from the novel coronavirus.

According to Walton, whose district includes the Bayview and Hunters Point neighborhoods, communities of color in San Francisco face higher risk of getting COVID-19 due to already-existing health and economic disparities, and the city should be doing more to help them.

"We're here today to continue to call out the Department of Public Health and let them know that they have not demonstrated the concern for the black population that we need them to do," Walton said.

Last month the Department of Public Health released information on its website about cases in the city, including the number of cases by ZIP code. The data showed areas with the most cases included South of Market, Mission, Bayview and Hunters Point.

"If we know where the highest number of cases exist, if we know where the disparities and disproportionality exist, then we need to do everything we can to make sure that it doesn't continue. We need the department of Public Health to step up and care about black people," Walton said.