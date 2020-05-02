Oakland Adds Six More Car-Free Routes to 'Slow Streets' Program

The city of Oakland added six additional routes to its "slow streets" program Friday, allowing residents to safely walk along city roadways while practicing social distancing.

Through traffic is now blocked on the following streets:

16th Street between Wood and West

34th Avenue, Davis Street and Humboldt Avenue between Foothill

59th Street, Howell Street, Ayala Avenue and

Alice Street from 11th Street to 19th Street

Colby Street between Woolsey Street and Claremont

Wayne Avenue, Athol Avenue, Wayne Place and East 19th Street

between Hanover and 13th avenues.

The six routes will add 5 miles of walkable streets to the program, adding to the 9 miles of roadways the city has already closed to traffic in recent weeks. Oakland also plans to add up to 5 more miles of streets to the program next week, with the eventual goal of closing up to 74 miles of blacktop through the duration of the city's stay-at-home order.

Residents can take the city's survey here by Monday to weigh in on the next streets added to the program. See a full map of closed streets here.

— Bay City News