No Coronavirus Cases Found in Bolinas Following Widespread Testing Effort

There are no active coronavirus infections in the small west Marin County town of Bolinas, according to a press release issued Friday by UCSF.

The community-led project issued 1,845 nasal and oral swab tests to the town's residents, including local first responders and essential workers, between April 20-24. All were "negative for active infection with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19," according to the release.

The testing stems from a partnership between local community leaders and UCSF, which announced it would test as many people as possible in both Bolinas and San Francisco's Mission's District to gather more information on how the virus is spreading in socioeconomically disparate communities.

While the tests do not guarantee the town is completely free of infection, it's "unlikely that more than a handful of people, if any, are currently infected," the press release said.

Antibody tests are also being conducted in both communities to determine if anyone previously contracted the virus.