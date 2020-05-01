KQED is a proud member of
State 'Really Close' to Making Changes to Stay-At-Home Order, Newsom Says

During Friday’s press briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is close to making significant changes to California's stay-at-home order.

"We’re talking days, not weeks," he said, adding that he was looking forward to making some “very constructive announcements” next week.

Those changes will eventually include reopening certain types of businesses — including restaurants — but with "serious" modifications.

The governor also provided the following update on state figures:

  • Over 2,000 people have died in California since the coronavirus outbreak began.
  • 91 people have died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
  • There are now more than 50,000 confirmed positive cases in California.
  • Over 655,000 tests have been conducted.

“We’re not out of the woods,” Newsom said. “But the good news ... our ICU numbers were flat yesterday, our hospitalizations actually went down yesterday.”

Newsom acknowledged the growing frustration with the ongoing shelter-in-place order, but stressed that much progress has been made and that lifting restrictions too soon could "screw that up."

As for the lawsuit filed by some Orange County residents challenging Newsom's executive order to close beaches in the area, he said: "It doesn't surprise me," and that "we'll see what happens."

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Reduced Travel Causing Big Drop in Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Study Shows

The latest in a series of UC Davis studies on the transportation impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and shelter-at-home orders says the huge drop in daily driving over the past six weeks has resulted in a significant decline in greenhouse gas emissions across the United States.

The transportation sector — planes, trains and automobiles, plus trucks, ferries and other conveyances burning fossil fuels — is the largest single source of such emissions.

U.S. total vehicle miles traveled fell 71% between early March and mid-April, according to a report released Friday by UC Davis' Road Ecology Center. It calculates that in the first week of March, transportation nationwide emitted the equivalent of 44 million tons of carbon dioxide. In the second week of April, that total fell to 12 million tons.

Assuming emissions remained low through the end of April — a conclusion backed up by a recent analysis of U.S. traffic patterns — the reductions amount to a 4% decrease in total annual U.S. emissions from all sources.

Separately, the International Energy Agency on Friday forecast an 8% worldwide decline in greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, compared to last year.

— Dan Brekke (@danbrekke)

Modoc County Defies Newsom's Virus Shutdown Order

A rural California county allowed nonessential businesses to reopen and diners to eat in restaurants on Friday, becoming the first to defy Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide orders barring such moves during the coronavirus pandemic.

Modoc County is “moving forward with our reopening plan,” Modoc County Deputy Director of Emergency Services Heather Hadwick said in an email.

She said the county of about 9,000 people in the state’s far northeast corner near Oregon had no COVID-19 cases.

Hadwick said the county's plan aligns with Newsom’s indicators for reopening. Schools were not opening Friday, she said, but districts now have the option to do so if they can accommodate preventative measures.

“Our residents were moving forward with or without us,” she said. We really needed to create guidelines for them so that they could do this in the safest way possible.”

Newsom did not say during his daily briefing Thursday whether he would intervene in Modoc County as he did earlier this week in Southern California, when he ordered the shutdown of Orange County beaches.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

– Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

Newsom Signs Executive Order Allowing Marriage by Videoconference

Thinking of getting hitched via Zoom? Now you can, in California.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that allows adults to obtain marriage licenses during the coronavirus pandemic remotely, through videoconferencing apps — like FaceTime or Zoom.

According to the order, which remains in effect for 60 days, applicants can be married under the discretion of the county clerk, as long as they:

  • show proof they are "physically present in the state of California"
  • present photo identification
  • use a videoconference that includes live video and audio

Additionally, if the parties want to have their marriage solemnized (done in a formal ceremony), they can do so as long as one witness is present in the videoconference. Neither the witness nor the person performing the ceremony need to be in California during the ceremony.

The marriage certificate will then be delivered by email.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

San Francisco to Require COVID-19 Tests for Workers and Residents at Nursing Homes

A forthcoming public health order will require tests for all San Francisco residents and workers at nursing homes beginning next week, according to Mayor London Breed’s office. The goal is to repeat testing on a two-week cycle. The order is likely to be the first in the state requiring universal testing for COVID-19 in nursing homes.

“Testing asymptomatic residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities is a decisive move to protect these most vulnerable people, and their caregivers, who are at high risk of an outbreak,” said San Francisco Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax, in a release.

As of April 29, the California Department of Public Health reported outbreaks at seven of San Francisco’s 21 nursing homes, including Laguna Honda, where a spike in cases nearly two months ago prompted a barrage of health orders and other responses from public health officials.

State health officials have suggested that people in congregate living settings are the highest priority for COVID-19 testing. This week Gov. Newsom said there’s not enough testing in long-term care homes. Los Angeles is considering taking steps similar to San Francisco's order.

Breed says the directive is a key step toward testing everyone in the city.

— Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious)

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for Self-Employed Workers is Live

Earlier this week, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) launched a new website for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. As of April 30, data suggest 190,000 claims have been filed for PUA benefits. According to a press release, the new website is specifically for "business owners, self-employed and independent contractors."

EDD Director Sharon Hilliard said in the release, “We know there are a lot of workers in the state who are in business for themselves and have been greatly struggling through this historic pandemic.”

However, the rollout hasn't been entirely smooth. Some users have expressed some confusion over where to enter W-2 and 1099 information and whether or not someone who has received W-2 income qualifies. According to the EDD website, if you are already receiving regular unemployment insurance benefits, you cannot qualify for PUA benefits.

EDD hopes to simplify the process, yet the site has reportedly been crashing for many claimants. The department stated it will soon be launching a new guide to navigate the application process.

In the meantime, the Unofficial CA unemployment help Facebook group — 25,000 members strong — is collectively answering unemployment questions and providing some support.

More information on the program can be found here.

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki)

SF Die-in Calls Attention to Lack of Hotel Rooms for Unhoused

Clad in black and holding red flowers, about 10 people laid on the street in front of San Francisco Mayor London Breed's home Thursday evening to call attention to the potential fate of the city's unhoused amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The die-in began at about 6:30 p.m. in the Hayes Valley neighborhood.

The mayor so far has stopped short of implementing an emergency ordinance passed April 14 by the city's supervisors to acquire more than 8,000 hotel rooms for unhoused residents to keep them and others safe from the virus.

San Francisco resident Olivia Park, a member of the Do No Harm Coalition, said they have had virtual campaigns, and they have called the mayor. Park said the mayor has been shifting her reasons for failing to follow the supervisors lead.

"We just frankly, we're at wits end," Park said.

Park argued that the city doesn't need to handle all of the operations for housing the unhoused.

"We are a very well-resourced city with organizations that know what to do and that have the training and capacity to deliver those services," she said.

Park said the die-in represents the death of the souls of San Francisco. An email to the mayor requesting her reaction was not immediately returned.

Bay City News

