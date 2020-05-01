State 'Really Close' to Making Changes to Stay-At-Home Order, Newsom Says

During Friday’s press briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is close to making significant changes to California's stay-at-home order.

"We’re talking days, not weeks," he said, adding that he was looking forward to making some “very constructive announcements” next week.

Those changes will eventually include reopening certain types of businesses — including restaurants — but with "serious" modifications.

The governor also provided the following update on state figures:

Over 2,000 people have died in California since the coronavirus outbreak began.

91 people have died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There are now more than 50,000 confirmed positive cases in California.

Over 655,000 tests have been conducted.

“We’re not out of the woods,” Newsom said. “But the good news ... our ICU numbers were flat yesterday, our hospitalizations actually went down yesterday.”