KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Oakland Adds Six More Car-Free Routes to 'Slow Streets' ProgramAll COVID-19 tests in Bolinas come back negativeHousing advocates rally for rent forgivenessFDA gives emergency authorization for some COVID-19 patients to use remdesivirStudy: Reduced travel leads to big drop in greenhouse gas emissionsNewsom says state 'close' to making changes to stay-at-home orderModoc County defies Newsom's shutdown order
More timeline

Housing Advocates Across California Join Caravans in Rally for Rent Forgiveness

In caravans of cars emblazoned with protest banners, housing activists in cities throughout the Bay Area and across California rallied on Friday to demand the state halt rent payments for tenants who have been hit hard financially by ongoing stay-at-home orders.

Rent was due Friday for millions of tenants across the state, many of whom are among the growing ranks of unemployed workers struggling to cover basic living expenses.

In Oakland, hundreds of cars plastered with "Cancel Rent" signs crept down Broadway, honking loudly in a caravan stretching from the port to the city's downtown.

“People are just fed up. We’re fighting back and we’re saying enough is enough,” said Carroll Fife, director of Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, one of the groups organizing the protests.

Fearing widespread evictions and housing insecurity in the coming months, ACCE and other housing advocates are pressuring state and federal governments to provide billions of dollars in rent and mortgage forgiveness relief.

“We can’t wait,” said Sarah Sherburn-Zimmer, executive director of the Housing Rights Committee of San Francisco, who joined a small but boisterous rally at Pier 50 in the city. “We need to do that now.”

– Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED) and Molly Solomon (@solomonout)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

Oakland Adds Six More Car-Free Routes to 'Slow Streets' Program

The city of Oakland added six additional routes to its "slow streets" program Friday, allowing residents to safely walk along city roadways while practicing social distancing.

Through traffic is now blocked on the following streets:

  • 16th Street between Wood and West
    streets;
  • 34th Avenue, Davis Street and Humboldt Avenue between Foothill
    Boulevard and School Street
  • 59th Street, Howell Street, Ayala Avenue and
    Forest Street between Adeline Street and Claremont Avenue
  • Alice Street from 11th Street to 19th Street
  • Colby Street between Woolsey Street and Claremont
    Avenue
  • Wayne Avenue, Athol Avenue, Wayne Place and East 19th Street
    between Hanover and 13th avenues.

The six routes will add 5 miles of walkable streets to the program, adding to the 9 miles of roadways the city has already closed to traffic in recent weeks. Oakland also plans to add up to 5 more miles of streets to the program next week, with the eventual goal of closing up to 74 miles of blacktop through the duration of the city's stay-at-home order.

Residents can take the city's survey here by Monday to weigh in on the next streets added to the program. See a full map of closed streets here.

— Bay City News 

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

No Coronavirus Cases Found in Bolinas Following Widespread Testing Effort

There are no active coronavirus infections in the small west Marin County town of Bolinas, according to a press release issued Friday by UCSF.

The community-led project issued 1,845 nasal and oral swab tests to the town's residents, including local first responders and essential workers, between April 20-24. All were "negative for active infection with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19," according to the release.

The testing stems from a partnership between local community leaders and UCSF, which announced it would test as many people as possible in both Bolinas and San Francisco's Mission's District to gather more information on how the virus is spreading in socioeconomically disparate communities.

While the tests do not guarantee the town is completely free of infection, it's "unlikely that more than a handful of people, if any, are currently infected," the press release said.

Antibody tests are also being conducted in both communities to determine if anyone previously contracted the virus.

Sponsored

UCSF researchers attribute the results to residents adhering closely to social distancing guidelines and encouraged ongoing vigilance. Mission District test results have not yet been released.

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Top of timeline ↑

FDA Gives Emergency Authorization for Some COVID-19 Patients to Use Remdesivir

The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat hospitalized patients with the coronavirus, the FDA announced today.

Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day said remdesivir maker Gilead Sciences is donating 1.5 million vials of the drug and will work with the federal government to distribute it to patients in need.

The news comes days after preliminary results from a study of the drug showed it can help patients recover faster. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, hailed the findings earlier this week as "quite good news."

The authorization means remdesivir can be distributed in the U.S. and given intravenously to treat COVID-19 patients — both adults and children — who are hospitalized with severe disease, the FDA says. The agency defines that category as "patients with low blood oxygen levels or needing oxygen therapy or more intensive breathing support such as a mechanical ventilator." Read the full story from NPR.

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

Reduced Travel Causing Big Drop in Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Study Shows

The latest in a series of UC Davis studies on the transportation impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and shelter-at-home orders says the huge drop in daily driving over the past six weeks has resulted in a significant decline in greenhouse gas emissions across the United States.

The transportation sector — planes, trains and automobiles, plus trucks, ferries and other conveyances burning fossil fuels — is the largest single source of such emissions.

U.S. total vehicle miles traveled fell 71% between early March and mid-April, according to a report released Friday by UC Davis' Road Ecology Center. It calculates that in the first week of March, transportation nationwide emitted the equivalent of 44 million tons of carbon dioxide. In the second week of April, that total fell to 12 million tons.

Assuming emissions remained low through the end of April — a conclusion backed up by a recent analysis of U.S. traffic patterns — the reductions amount to a 4% decrease in total annual U.S. emissions from all sources.

Separately, the International Energy Agency on Friday forecast an 8% worldwide decline in greenhouse gas emissions in 2020, compared to last year.

Sponsored

— Dan Brekke (@danbrekke)

Top of timeline ↑

State 'Really Close' to Making Changes to Stay-at-Home Order, Newsom Says

During Friday’s press briefing, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is close to making significant changes to California's stay-at-home order.

"We’re talking days, not weeks," he said, adding that he was looking forward to making some “very constructive announcements” next week.

Those changes will eventually include reopening certain types of businesses — including restaurants — but with "serious" modifications.

The governor also provided the following update on state figures:

  • More than 2,000 people have died in California since the coronavirus outbreak began.
  • 91 people have died from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
  • There are now more than 50,000 confirmed positive cases in California.
  • More than 655,000 tests have been conducted.

“We’re not out of the woods,” Newsom said. “But the good news ... our ICU numbers were flat yesterday, our hospitalizations actually went down yesterday.”

Sponsored

Newsom acknowledged the growing frustration with the ongoing shelter-in-place order, but stressed that much progress has been made and that lifting restrictions too soon could "screw that up."

As for the lawsuit filed by some Orange County residents challenging Newsom's executive order to close beaches in the area, he said, "It doesn't surprise me," and that "we'll see what happens."

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Top of timeline ↑

Modoc County Defies Newsom's Coronavirus Shutdown Order

A rural California county allowed nonessential businesses to reopen and diners to eat in restaurants on Friday, becoming the first to defy Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide order barring such moves during the coronavirus pandemic.

The county is “moving forward with our reopening plan,” Modoc County Deputy Director of Emergency Services Heather Hadwick said in an email.

She said the county of about 9,000 people in the state’s far northeast corner near Oregon had no COVID-19 cases.

Hadwick said the county's plan aligns with Newsom’s indicators for reopening. Schools were not opening Friday, she said, but districts now have the option to do so if they can accommodate preventative measures.

“Our residents were moving forward with or without us,” she said. "We really needed to create guidelines for them so that they could do this in the safest way possible.”

Newsom did not say during his daily briefing Thursday whether he would intervene in Modoc County as he did earlier this week in Southern California, when he ordered the shutdown of Orange County beaches.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

– Matthew Green (@MGreenKQED)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑