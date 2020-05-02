Housing Advocates Across California Join Caravans in Rally for Rent Forgiveness

In caravans of cars emblazoned with protest banners, housing activists in cities throughout the Bay Area and across California rallied on Friday to demand the state halt rent payments for tenants who have been hit hard financially by ongoing stay-at-home orders.

Rent was due Friday for millions of tenants across the state, many of whom are among the growing ranks of unemployed workers struggling to cover basic living expenses.

In Oakland, hundreds of cars plastered with "Cancel Rent" signs crept down Broadway, honking loudly in a caravan stretching from the port to the city's downtown.