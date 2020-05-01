KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Getting hitched via Zoom? Now you can, in CaliforniaSan Francisco to require COVID-19 tests for workers and residents at nursing homesPandemic unemployment assistance for self-employed workers is liveSF Die-in calls attention to lack of hotel rooms for unhousedHow one northern California tribe is protecting its people from COVID-19Telehealth is booming during coronavirus crisisNewsom to close Orange County beaches, launches child care portal
More timeline

Newsom Signs Executive Order Allowing Marriage by Videoconference

Thinking of getting hitched via Zoom? Now you can, in California.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that allows adults to obtain marriage licenses during the coronavirus pandemic remotely, through videoconferencing apps — like FaceTime or Zoom.

According to the order, which remains in effect for 60 days, applicants can be married under the discretion of the county clerk, as long as they:

  • show proof they are "physically present in the state of California"
  • present photo identification
  • use a videoconference that includes live video and audio

Additionally, if the parties want to have their marriage solemnized (done in a formal ceremony), they can do so as long as one witness is present in the videoconference. Neither the witness nor the person performing the ceremony need to be in California during the ceremony.

The marriage certificate will then be delivered by email.

Sponsored

— Michelle Wiley (@MichelleEWiley)

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco to Require COVID-19 Tests for Workers and Residents at Nursing Homes

A forthcoming public health order will require tests for all San Francisco residents and workers at nursing homes beginning next week, according to Mayor London Breed’s office. The goal is to repeat testing on a two-week cycle. The order is likely to be the first in the state requiring universal testing for COVID-19 in nursing homes.

“Testing asymptomatic residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities is a decisive move to protect these most vulnerable people, and their caregivers, who are at high risk of an outbreak,” said San Francisco Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax, in a release.

As of April 29, the California Department of Public Health reported outbreaks at seven of San Francisco’s 21 nursing homes, including Laguna Honda, where a spike in cases nearly two months ago prompted a barrage of health orders and other responses from public health officials.

State health officials have suggested that people in congregate living settings are the highest priority for COVID-19 testing. This week Gov. Newsom said there’s not enough testing in long-term care homes. Los Angeles is considering a similar action to San Francisco's.

Breed says the directive is a key step toward testing everyone in the city.

Sponsored

--Molly Peterson (@Mollydacious)

Top of timeline ↑

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for Self-Employed Workers is Live

Earlier this week, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) launched a new website for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. As of April 30, data suggest 190,000 claims have been filed for PUA benefits. According to a press release, the new website is specifically for "business owners, self-employed and independent contractors."

EDD Director Sharon Hilliard said in the release, “We know there are a lot of workers in the state who are in business for themselves and have been greatly struggling through this historic pandemic.”

However, the rollout hasn't been entirely smooth. Some users have expressed some confusion over where to enter W-2 and 1099 information and whether or not someone who has received W-2 income qualifies. According to the EDD website, if you are already receiving regular unemployment insurance benefits, you cannot qualify for PUA benefits.

EDD hopes to simplify the process, yet the site has reportedly been crashing for many claimants. The department stated it will soon be launching a new guide to navigate the application process.

In the meantime, the Unofficial CA unemployment help Facebook group — 25,000 members strong — is collectively answering unemployment questions and providing some support.

Sponsored

More information on the program can be found here.

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki)

Top of timeline ↑

SF Die-in Calls Attention to Lack of Hotel Rooms for Unhoused

Clad in black and holding red flowers, about 10 people laid on the street in front of San Francisco Mayor London Breed's home Thursday evening to call attention to the potential fate of the city's unhoused amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The die-in began at about 6:30 p.m. in the Hayes Valley neighborhood.

The mayor so far has stopped short of implementing an emergency ordinance passed April 14 by the city's supervisors to acquire more than 8,000 hotel rooms for unhoused residents to keep them and others safe from the virus.

San Francisco resident Olivia Park, a member of the Do No Harm Coalition, said they have had virtual campaigns, and they have called the mayor. Park said the mayor has been shifting her reasons for failing to follow the supervisors lead.

Sponsored

"We just frankly, we're at wits end," said Park.

Park argued that the city doesn't need to handle all of the operations for housing the unhoused.

"We are a very well-resourced city" with organizations that know what to do and that have the training and capacity to deliver those services," she said.

Park said the die-in represents the death of the souls of San Francisco. An email to the mayor requesting her reaction was not immediately returned.

Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

How One Northern California Tribe Is Protecting Its People from COVID-19

On the Yurok reservation some 200 miles northeast of Redding, tribal members are caring for one another with a combination of messaging, food boxes, and traditional prayer. Tribal chair Joseph James declared a state of emergency in March and closed the reservation to visitors. So far, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the Yurok Reservation.

One of the key ways the tribe is fending off coronavirus transmission is through culturally relevant public health messaging, says Virginia Hedrick, who directs the California Consortium for Urban Indian Health and was born and raised on the Yurok reservation.

That means using "targeted messaging that includes indigenous faces, indigenous colors, and baskets and things that relate to us," she said.

The tribe is providing food boxes to elders on and off the reservation, and recently scheduled a traditional dance, with people participating from their homes.

"It was a prayer not just for us," James said. "It was prayer for everybody across the world in combating and pushing back this COVID-19 virus."

Sponsored

Read Laura Klivans' full story.

Top of timeline ↑

Telehealth Is Booming During Coronavirus Crisis

California doctors are diagnosing anything from appendicitis to strep throat with only a phone during the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has changed everything,” said Dr. Mark Henderson, professor of internal medicine and associate dean for admissions and outreach at UC Davis School of Medicine. “Because of COVID-19 we have all of this distance and it has accelerated all of these ideas and it’s totally exploded our thinking around what we can do with telemedicine in primary care.”

It took a change in regulations affecting billing during the pandemic to allow a dramatic pivot to telehealth, as much as 40% to 80% of patient visits in some health systems in recent weeks. All health plans must now reimburse telehealth medical care at the same rate as face-to-face appointments, and California obtained a federal waiver to allow similar Medi-Cal reimbursement. The federal government eased regulations affecting Medicare payments to allow the same flexibility.

Medical providers say telehealth is especially important during the pandemic, allowing doctors to keep tabs on fragile patients, especially those with chronic conditions who are most vulnerable to falling ill from the coronavirus.

Read the full story from CalMatters..

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

Newsom to Close Orange County Beaches, Launches Child Care Portal

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the temporary closure of beaches in the Orange County area, citing “disturbing” crowds and lack of social distancing last weekend that he said threatened the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

While the governor acknowledged that most cities and counties were acting appropriately, he chastised those who flocked to Orange County beaches, saying, “They put other people at risk, put our hospital system at risk.”

Newsom also denied that he had been planning to close all beaches in the state, saying he had not seen a memo that was reportedly sent to police chiefs on Wednesday.

“That was their memo,” he said. “That memo never got to me.”

The governor also announced the creation of a new online portal to connect working parents with child care options, along with the creation of 432 “pop-up” day care facilities that would adhere to strict health protocols.

Sponsored

Newsom said the state would fund $50 million in child care vouchers and channel $50 million towards child care facilities to support adequate sanitation and provide protective gear for staff.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑