Newsom Signs Executive Order Allowing Marriage by Videoconference

Thinking of getting hitched via Zoom? Now you can, in California.

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that allows adults to obtain marriage licenses during the coronavirus pandemic remotely, through videoconferencing apps — like FaceTime or Zoom.

According to the order, which remains in effect for 60 days, applicants can be married under the discretion of the county clerk, as long as they:

show proof they are "physically present in the state of California"

present photo identification

use a videoconference that includes live video and audio

Additionally, if the parties want to have their marriage solemnized (done in a formal ceremony), they can do so as long as one witness is present in the videoconference. Neither the witness nor the person performing the ceremony need to be in California during the ceremony.

The marriage certificate will then be delivered by email.