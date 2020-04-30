Students Sue California Universities Over Fees Lost Amid Coronavirus

Students from the University of California and California State University systems are suing for refunds of fees for use of gyms, health facilities and student centers that were closed for in-person services because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fees, which were also paid for instructional-related activities and student association dues, could total millions of dollars.

The lawsuits were filed in Los Angeles and Oakland federal courts on Monday on behalf of more than 700,000 students who paid fees for the spring 2020 academic term but couldn't access those benefits and services because campuses ended in-person instruction in March due to the pandemic.

A spokesman for the CSU system said the campuses have been open and offering services to students even though courses were moved online and that they would “vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”

Read the full story from EdSource