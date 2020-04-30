KQED is a proud member of
Students Sue California Universities Over Fees Lost Amid Coronavirus

Students from the University of California and California State University systems are suing for refunds of fees for use of gyms, health facilities and student centers that were closed for in-person services because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fees, which were also paid for instructional-related activities and student association dues, could total millions of dollars.

The lawsuits were filed in Los Angeles and Oakland federal courts on Monday on behalf of more than 700,000 students who paid fees for the spring 2020 academic term but couldn't access those benefits and services because campuses ended in-person instruction in March due to the pandemic.

A spokesman for the CSU system said the campuses have been open and offering services to students even though courses were moved online and that they would “vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”

Read the full story from EdSource

California's Job Losses Top 3.7 Million

More than 328,000 Californians filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to today’s U.S. Department of Labor report. That brings the total number of statewide unemployment claims since the shelter-in-place orders began in mid-March to nearly 3.7 million.

Nationally, jobless claims filed over the past six weeks now total over 30 million. That's roughly one out of every five people who had a job in February, NPR reported.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Report: Newsom to Order California Beaches Closed

Gov. Gavin Newsom will issue an order Thursday to close all beaches and state parks, according to a memo sent to police chiefs across the state.

The Associated Press reported that Eric Nuñez, president of the California Police Chiefs Association, sent out the memo Wednesday evening to give police chiefs time to prepare.

Newsom had been critical of the number of beachgoers who flocked to beaches in Orange and Ventura counties last weekend. According to reports, the new order will go into effect May 1. On Wednesday afternoon, Newsom tweeted that California is flattening the curve, but "we aren't out of the woods yet."

In recent days, cities throughout California have been loosening some stay-at-home restrictions. But some of these revised orders conflict with statewide rules.

The changes in local orders reflect the growing unrest among some residents and government officials over Newsom’s order and his plan for a slow and methodical reopening of the nation’s most populous state even as other states such as Florida move much more quickly.

Read the full story from The Associated Press here.

SF Symphony Cancels Season, Cuts Pay For 200 Workers

The San Francisco Symphony on Wednesday announced the cancellation of all concerts remaining in its 2019-20 season as well as pay cuts affecting nearly 200 workers due to shelter-in-place orders to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The move to call off programming through Aug. 1 brings the symphony’s total number of canceled events to 64 and is a step further than most arts presenters have taken. It comes a day after California Governor Gavin Newsom said at a press conference that concerts won’t resume until the final phase of reopening the economy—still months away.

The symphony faces more than $13 million in lost revenue and $5.4 million in net losses, and is implementing what leadership in a statement call "shared sacrifice" reductions: Stagehands, staff and members of the orchestra and chorus are taking pay cuts averaging 25 percent for the period between April 19 and Sept. 5.

A symphony spokesperson said senior leadership is taking the "highest cuts," and that the organization has received funds through the federal CARES Act.

Because the season marks the end of Michael Tilson Thomas’ quarter century tenure as music director, the symphony is also launching a 25-day “digital celebration” of his career.

Read the full story from KQED's Sam Lefebvre here.

Newsom Announces Expansions of Food Bank, Assistance Programs

In today’s press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed two programs that aim to provide Californians in need with greater access to healthy food during the shelter-in-place order.

The first addresses seniors without the access or ability to prepare meals for themselves. The program, first announced on April 24, provides a framework to reopen restaurants across the state and provide three prepared and packaged meals a day directly to seniors. Restaurants will be reimbursed with state funds, and it will be up to the individual cities to establish protocols.

The second program Newsom outlined focuses on providing additional funding to the Farm to Family Program, which the California Association of Food Banks started in the late 1990s. According to CAFB's director of communications Lauren Reid, the current program generally provides about 160 million pounds of produce a year to households across the state.

Read the full story from KQED's Urmila Ramakrishnan here.

SF Announces RVs and Trailers for Some Homeless Residents

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced during a Wednesday press conference that nearly 1,000 people have been placed in vacant hotel rooms in the city, and that RVs and trailers would be provided to some homeless residents living in the Bay View-Hunter’s Point neighborhood.

Trent Rhorer, executive director of the San Francisco Human Services Agency, said there are currently 29 RVs and 91 trailers in place at Pier 94. The RV shelter is expected to be ready next week.

Of the hotel rooms, Rhorer said the city had 2,741 under contract in 19 locations. But officials emphasized that only homeless residents who are currently in the city will be able to access those rooms.

“If you are experiencing unsheltered homelessness in San Francisco and you are not from here, and you are not known to our system of care — you are not going to be able to move in quickly to a hotel room in San Francisco,” said Abigail Stewart-Kahn, director of strategy and external affairs for the city's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki)

Newsom Announces New CalFresh Program, Provides Updates on Unemployment and Homelessness

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during his daily press briefing on Wednesday that changes to the CalFresh program will increase access for children, seniors and families through online ordering and a new Pandemic-EBT program.

Additionally, he said the state will partner with food banks, farms, local producers and ranchers to create "food boxes," providing families with fresh produce.

On unemployment, Newsom said 3.7 million people have filed for unemployment insurance in the state. This includes a spike of 235,000 yesterday — the first day of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program to help self-employed and independent workers.

"I am deeply aware that many of you tried to access that system online and struggled to get in," Newsom said. "We have to meet the moment and provide more support."

Newsom said they will extend hours and provide more staff.

Additionally, the governor said that the state has acquired 12,603 hotel rooms to provide housing for the homeless. "Thousands of individuals now have a place, at least for the moment, to call home," Newsom said.

Additional updates on testing and contact tracing are expected tomorrow.

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki)

