Newsom Announces Expansions of Food Bank, Assistance Programs

In today’s press conference, Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed two programs that aim to provide Californians in need with greater access to healthy food during the shelter-in-place order.

The first addresses seniors without the access or ability to prepare meals for themselves. The program, first announced on April 24, provides a framework to reopen restaurants across the state and provide three prepared and packaged meals a day directly to seniors. Restaurants will be reimbursed with state funds, and it will be up to the individual cities to establish protocols.

The second program Newsom outlined focuses on providing additional funding to the Farm to Family Program, which the California Association of Food Banks started in the late 1990s. According to CAFB's director of communications Lauren Reid, the current program generally provides about 160 million pounds of produce a year to households across the state.

