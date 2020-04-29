KQED is a proud member of
Over 40% of Californians dead from COVID-19 lived or worked in elder care facilitiesRegional shelter-in-place orders extended, some outdoor activities allowed to reopenGovernment study shows patients responding to coronavirus treatment Chan Zuckerberg Biohub to launch two long-term COVID-19 studiesSome businesses in California are 'weeks' away from reopening, says NewsomSonoma County to reopen parks this weekMusicians exempted from gig-work law
Regional Shelter-in-Place Orders Extended, Some Outdoor Activities Allowed to Reopen

Several Bay Area public health officers have extended shelter-in-place orders through May 31, according to a joint press release. They also call for easing some restrictions around outdoor activities.

The new health orders cover everyone living or working in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara as well as the City of Berkeley, an independent public health jurisdiction. The new orders take effect on May 4.

According to the joint press release, all construction projects will be allowed to resume under the new orders, "as long as the project complies with safety protocols included with the order."

Some businesses that operate primarily outdoors can also begin operating again, including wholesale and retail nurseries, landscapers and gardeners. However, bars and restaurants will not be allowed to reopen, even if they have outdoor seating.

Overall, the orders are consistent with the state's shelter-in-place order. And, according to the release, "on any issue where the local and state orders may differ, the stricter order applies."

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki)

Over 40% of Californians dead from COVID-19 lived or worked in elder care facilities

New data from the California Department of Public Health and California Department of Social Services shows more than 40 percent of Californians who’ve died of COVID-19 lived or worked in elder care facilities. As of April 27, more than 700 people in these residences had been killed by the coronavirus.

There are coronavirus outbreaks in congregant care settings across the state, and a growing number in the Bay Area. 

State and county officials say they are advising care homes on the outbreaks, and helping them to bring on staff and acquire adequate personal protective equipment. The care settings are regulated by the state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says testing is a priority for this population, but he acknowledges not enough is being done yet.

Elder care homes are especially vulnerable to coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, up to half of the people who died of COVID-19 in Europe were residents of long-term care facilities.

-- Laura Klivans (@lauraklivans)

Government Study Shows Patients Responding to Coronavirus Treatment, Gilead Says

A government-run study of remdesivir, perhaps the most closely watched experimental drug to treat the novel coronavirus, showed that the medicine is effective against COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The drug is made by Gilead, headquartered in Foster City.

Gilead made the announcement in a statement Wednesday, stating: “We understand that the trial has met its primary endpoint.” The company said that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is conducting the study, will provide data at an upcoming briefing.

The finding — although difficult to fully characterize without any data for the study — would represent the first treatment shown to improve outcomes in patients infected with the virus that put the global economy in a standstill and killed at least 218,000 people worldwide.

Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said he expected there was enough evidence for the agency to issue an “emergency use authorization” for remdesivir.

“Remdesivir isn’t a home run but looks active and can be part of a toolbox of drugs and diagnostics that substantially lower our risk heading into the fall,” he said. Read the full story from STAT.

Chan Zuckerberg Biohub to Launch Two Long-Term COVID-19 Studies

Researchers at UCSF, Stanford and the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub are planning to launch two long-term studies to track the spread of COVID-19 in the Bay Area and better understand if people can become reinfected.

One study plans to test roughly 4,000 Bay Area residents once a month through the end of the year for COVID-19 and the antibodies that fight it off. Another study, which plans to test 3,500 health care workers, participants who test positive for antibodies will be followed to help understand if they develop immunity.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announced Wednesday that it will support the 9-month research collaboration with nearly $14 million dollars in funding.

Dr. Priscilla Chan, co-founder of CZI, says that testing the same population over time can provide a better understanding of how the virus is spreading in the Bay Area and help officials make decisions.

“Everyone in this collaboration came together to help answer the question of how do we get back to some semblance of normal?” Chan said. “It's not going to be about how are we doing at one moment in time, but ... how does the prevalence of COVID-19 change as we make changes in our community and our shelter place orders?”

Enrollment for the studies is slated to begin in early May.

— Peter Arcuni (@peterarcuni)

Beginning of California Reopening Businesses Is 'Weeks' Away, Says Newsom

California is weeks away from beginning to emerge from its coronavirus-induced stay-at-home order, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday, as he presented a phased plan for reopening businesses and returning Californians to work and school.

The administration's plan, outlined in four phases, provided the clearest guidance yet on how the state plans to rouse its shuttered economy, schools and child care facilities, while throwing cold water on calls from various regions in the state to open sooner.

"We believe we are weeks, not months away from making meaningful modifications," to the state's stay-at-home order, said Newsom.

The governor's plan prioritizes schools and child care facilities in the next round of openings, potentially expediting the beginning of the next school year.

"We are considering the prospect of an even earlier school year into the fall, as early as late-July, early-August," Newsom added. "As a parent myself ... I think we might want to consider getting that school year moved up a little bit."

The guidelines for businesses and schools reflect just piece of Newsom's blueprint for reopening the state.

Read the full story from KQED's Guy Marzorati.

Sonoma County to Reopen Park Access

Residents of Sonoma County will be able to walk or bike at a park in their neighborhood starting Wednesday, according to the county's Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase. Parks in the area have been closed since March 23.

Mase confirmed the "soft opening" during a Tuesday board of supervisors meeting, though guidelines on how it might roll-out have not yet been shared. Park visitors will still be required to maintain social distancing guidelines, and the parking lots will remain closed except to disabled residents.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane said the county should provide bike racks and sanitizing stations, and suggested parks could also provide a drop-off site.

"This is far from perfect because it raises an equity issue. Not anyone can walk to a park," said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

Hopkins and Zane also expressed concern about preventing the coronavirus from spreading via bathrooms at the parks.

For more on Bay Area parks, check out our guide here.

Bay City News

Amid Concert Cancellations, Musicians to Be Exempted From Gig-Work Law

When concerts resume in California, many musicians will have one less thing to worry about.

Industry groups and elected officials this month reached an agreement to amend Assembly Bill 5 (AB 5), the controversial gig worker law, to exempt certain musicians and music professionals.

AB 5 was intended to protect worker’s rights by making it more difficult for so-called “gig economy” companies such as Uber and Lyft to classify their drivers as independent contractors.

But the bill signed into law in September has for more than a year drawn criticism from independent musicians who say it increases their costs and limits their opportunities for work.

The amendments had been discussed before the onset of the novel coronavirus, but come at a time when widespread concert cancellations have exposed the lack of a safety net for freelance musicians.

If passed when the legislature resumes, the amendments will take effect January 1, 2021.

Read the full story from KQED’s Sam Lefebvre here.

