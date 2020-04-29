Regional Shelter-in-Place Orders Extended, Some Outdoor Activities Allowed to Reopen

Several Bay Area public health officers have extended shelter-in-place orders through May 31, according to a joint press release. They also call for easing some restrictions around outdoor activities.

The new health orders cover everyone living or working in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara as well as the City of Berkeley, an independent public health jurisdiction. The new orders take effect on May 4.

According to the joint press release, all construction projects will be allowed to resume under the new orders, "as long as the project complies with safety protocols included with the order."

Some businesses that operate primarily outdoors can also begin operating again, including wholesale and retail nurseries, landscapers and gardeners. However, bars and restaurants will not be allowed to reopen, even if they have outdoor seating.

Overall, the orders are consistent with the state's shelter-in-place order. And, according to the release, "on any issue where the local and state orders may differ, the stricter order applies."