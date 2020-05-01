KQED is a proud member of
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for Self-Employed Workers is Live

Earlier this week, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) launched a new website for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. As of April 30, data suggests 190,000 claims have been filed for PUA benefits. According to a press release, the new website is specifically for "business owners, self-employed and independent contractors."

Users have expressed some confusion over where to enter W-2 and 1099 information and whether or not someone who has received W-2 income qualifies (According to the EDD website, if you are already receiving regular unemployment insurance benefits, you cannot qualify for PUA benefits). Since there is one application portal for both regular UI and PUA claims, EDD hopes to simplify the process, yet the site has reportedly been crashing for many claimants. The department stated it will soon be launching a new guide to navigate the application process.

In the meantime, the Unofficial CA unemployment help Facebook group — 25,000 members strong, is collectively answering unemployment questions and providing some support. A post aimed to help those struggling to decipher the current online forms and language has garnered 1000 comments. In addition, there are currently over 6,000 comments on the "Applying to PUA 4/28/20" thread.

In the press release, EDD Director Sharon Hilliard said “We know there are a lot of workers in the state who are in business for themselves and have been greatly struggling through this historic pandemic.”

Additional frequently asked questions on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program can be found on the EDD website.

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki)

SF Die-in Calls Attention to Lack of Hotel Rooms for Unhoused

Clad in black and holding red flowers, about 10 people laid on the street in front of San Francisco Mayor London Breed's home Thursday evening to call attention to the potential fate of the city's unhoused amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The die-in began at about 6:30 p.m. the Hayes Valley neighborhood.

The mayor so far has stopped short of implementing an emergency ordinance passed April 14 by the city's supervisors to acquire more than 8,000 hotel rooms for unhoused residents to keep them and others safe from the virus.

San Francisco resident Olivia Park, a member of the Do No Harm Coalition, said they have had virtual campaigns, and they have called the mayor. Park said the mayor has been shifting her reasons for failing to follow the supervisors lead.

"We just frankly, we're at wits end," said Park.

Park argued that the city doesn't need to handle all of the operations for housing the unhoused.

"We are a very well-resourced city" with organizations that know what to do and that have the training and capacity to deliver those services," she said.

Park said the die-in represents the death of the souls of San Francisco. An email to the mayor requesting her reaction was not immediately returned.

Bay City News

How One Northern California Tribe Is Protecting Its People from COVID-19

On the Yurok reservation some 200 miles northeast of Redding, tribal members are caring for one another with a combination of messaging, food boxes, and traditional prayer. Tribal chair Joseph James declared a state of emergency in March and closed the reservation to visitors. So far, there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the Yurok Reservation.

One of the key ways the tribe is fending off coronavirus transmission is through culturally relevant public health messaging, says Virginia Hedrick, who directs the California Consortium for Urban Indian Health and was born and raised on the Yurok reservation.

That means using "targeted messaging that includes indigenous faces, indigenous colors, and baskets and things that relate to us," she said.

The tribe is providing food boxes to elders on and off the reservation, and recently scheduled a traditional dance, with people participating from their homes.

"It was a prayer not just for us," James said. "It was prayer for everybody across the world in combating and pushing back this COVID-19 virus."

Read Laura Klivans' full story.

Telehealth Is Booming During Coronavirus Crisis

California doctors are diagnosing anything from appendicitis to strep throat with only a phone during the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has changed everything,” said Dr. Mark Henderson, professor of internal medicine and associate dean for admissions and outreach at UC Davis School of Medicine. “Because of COVID-19 we have all of this distance and it has accelerated all of these ideas and it’s totally exploded our thinking around what we can do with telemedicine in primary care.”

It took a change in regulations affecting billing during the pandemic to allow a dramatic pivot to telehealth, as much as 40% to 80% of patient visits in some health systems in recent weeks. All health plans must now reimburse telehealth medical care at the same rate as face-to-face appointments, and California obtained a federal waiver to allow similar Medi-Cal reimbursement. The federal government eased regulations affecting Medicare payments to allow the same flexibility.

Medical providers say telehealth is especially important during the pandemic, allowing doctors to keep tabs on fragile patients, especially those with chronic conditions who are most vulnerable to falling ill from the coronavirus.

Read the full story from CalMatters..

Newsom to Close Orange County Beaches, Launches Child Care Portal

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the temporary closure of beaches in the Orange County area, citing “disturbing” crowds and lack of social distancing last weekend that he said threatened the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

While the governor acknowledged that most cities and counties were acting appropriately, he chastised those who flocked to Orange County beaches, saying, “They put other people at risk, put our hospital system at risk.”

Newsom also denied that he had been planning to close all beaches in the state, saying he had not seen a memo that was reportedly sent to police chiefs on Wednesday.

“That was their memo,” he said. “That memo never got to me.”

The governor also announced the creation of a new online portal to connect working parents with child care options, along with the creation of 432 “pop-up” day care facilities that would adhere to strict health protocols.

Newsom said the state would fund $50 million in child care vouchers and channel $50 million towards child care facilities to support adequate sanitation and provide protective gear for staff.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

SF Distributes $1.5 Million to Artists, Cultural Organizations

Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced distribution of the first round of relief funds for individual artists and cultural organizations that have lost income due to the novel coronavirus.

527 artists and 65 organizations received a total of $1.5 million in grants from the fund launched March 23. Most individuals received $1,500 and most organizations received $15,000.

Organizational grantees include Women’s Audio Mission, Brava! For Women in the Arts, Precita Eyes Muralists Association and the San Francisco International Arts Festival. The funding, distributed in partnership with the nonprofit Center for Cultural Innovation, prioritizes individuals and organizations from historically underserved communities, according to the announcement.

In response to need exceeding available resources—more than a thousand individuals applied for grants—Breed also announced an additional $250,000 public investment in the fund.

“With this additional investment, we continue to support the creativity, flexibility and innovation that artists bring to our city, which will be pivotal as we move forward and get through this crisis together,” Breed said in a statement.

In addition to the $1.5 million in grants, San Francisco made $1 million available as loans available to nonprofits through a partnership with the Northern California Grantmakers. To date, according to the Thursday announcement, five groups have received nearly $215,000 in loans.

Breed also renewed her call for private donors to contribute to the arts relief program.

—Sam Lefebvre (@Lefebvre_Sam)

California Unemployment Claims at Nearly 3.7 Million

More than 328,000 Californians filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to a U.S. Department of Labor report released Thursday. That brings the total number of statewide unemployment claims since the shelter-in-place orders began in mid-March to nearly 3.7 million.

Nationally, jobless claims filed over the past six weeks now total over 30 million. That's roughly one out of every five people who had a job in February, NPR reported.

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

