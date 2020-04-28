Beginning of California Reopening Businesses is 'Weeks' Away, Says Newsom

California is weeks away from beginning to emerge from its coronavirus-induced lockdown, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Tuesday, as he presented a phased plan for reopening businesses and returning Californians to work and school.

The administration's plan, outlined in four phases, provided the clearest guidance yet on how the state plans to rouse its shuttered economy, schools and child care facilities, while throwing cold water on calls from various regions in the state to open sooner.

"We believe we are weeks, not months away from making meaningful modifications," to the state's stay-at-home order, said Newsom.

The governor's plan prioritizes schools and child care facilities in the next round of openings, potentially expediting the beginning of the next school year.

"We are considering the prospect of an even earlier school year into the fall, as early as late-July, early-August," Newsom added. "As a parent myself ... I think we might want to consider getting that school year moved up a little bit."

The guidelines for businesses and schools reflect just piece of Newsom's blueprint for re-opening the state.

