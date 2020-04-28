Sonoma County to Reopen Park Access

Residents of Sonoma County will be able to walk or bike at a park in their neighborhood starting Wednesday, according to the county's Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase. Parks in the area have been closed since March 23.

Mase confirmed the "soft opening" during a Tuesday board of supervisors meeting, though guidelines on how it might roll-out have not yet been shared. Park visitors will still be required to maintain social distancing guidelines, and the parking lots will remain closed except to disabled residents.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane said the county should provide bike racks and sanitizing stations, and suggested parks could also provide a drop-off site.

"This is far from perfect because it raises an equity issue. Not anyone can walk to a park," said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

Hopkins and Zane also expressed concern about preventing the coronavirus from spreading via bathrooms at the parks.