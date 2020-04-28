Gov. Newsom Lays Out Plan for Businesses and Schools to Support Physical Distancing

In mid-April, Newsom laid out a roadmap with six indicators to guide the state out of isolation. On Tuesday, he discussed the ability for businesses, schools and child care facilities to support physical distancing.

Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health and state health officer, laid out four stages to reopening workplaces:

Safety and Preparedness: Making essential workforce environment as safe as possible.

Lower-Risk Workplaces: Gradually reopening some lower-risk workplaces, businesses, schools and child care facilities with adaptions.

Higher-Risk Workplaces: Open higher-risk workplaces with adaptations and limits on size of gatherings.

End of Stay-at-Home Order: Open highest risk workplaces once therapeutics have been developed and all six indicators have been satisfied.

Officials hope to transition to the second stage in a matter of weeks, but anticipate California is months away from the third and fourth stages. This timeline is subject to change based on data and public health information.

