SF Mayor Defends Decisions on Homeless Care Amid Pandemic

San Francisco Mayor London Breed defended her progress on housing the homeless, saying city and county officials are moving as fast as they can to house residents vulnerable to COVID-19.

Five San Francisco Supervisors, as well as homeless advocates, are holding a press conference today “denouncing Mayor Breed’s refusal to implement a new law requiring the City to procure 8,250 hotel rooms to protect vulnerable San Franciscans.”

Speaking on KQED's Forum this morning, Breed clarified that she is not refusing to comply with the law, but that the situation is more complicated.

“I’m not standing against the law that they passed … it’s not realistic to think that we’re going to be able, within a couple of days, to staff up 8,000 hotel rooms,” said Breed.

Breed said the city is working to provide trained staff for hotels and has, so far, placed 1,000 homeless residents in hotel rooms.