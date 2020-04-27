No Cars on SF's JFK and Shelley Drives Through Shelter-in-Place Order

John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park and John F. Shelley Drive in John McLaren Park will be closed to vehicles 24 hours a day through the duration of the city's stay-at-home order, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Monday.

The closure is part of an effort "to provide more space for more people to move around safely," said Breed, following her announcement that the stay-at-home order will be extended through the end of May.

Golden Gate Park's Kennedy Drive will be closed to cars from Kezar Drive to Transverse Drive, the same stretch of blacktop that's currently closed on Sundays. In McLaren Park, the entire Shelley Drive loop will also be car-free. Both roadways will close to traffic beginning on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:00 a.m.

The closures are part of San Francisco's Slow Streets program, announced last week, that restricts traffic on certain thoroughfares across the city.

Park users must continue to practice social distancing, the city said, advising residents over 60 and those who are sick or have underlying health conditions to stay home.

