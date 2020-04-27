San Francisco Marathon Pushed to November

The San Francisco marathon, which usually takes place in late July, has been rescheduled for Nov. 15 due to coronavirus-related health concerns.

In a press release, officials with the marathon said the decision to move the event was made in consultation with city and county officials.

"The City and County of San Francisco has led the charge and helped flatten the curve, yet there is still more to be done and the health and safety of our participants, staff and volunteers is always our first priority," the statement reads.

According to the site, refunds will not be offered, but participants who cannot make the rescheduled race can can transfer to the virtual option at no cost or defer registration to the 2021 or 2022 marathon for $39.

