KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus Live Updates

Some Superior Court of Alameda County documents can be filed by mailFree childcare program for essential workers in Vallejo$10 million to assist California workers impacted by COVID-19SF-based Gap Inc. stops paying rent on North American storesBreed: SF's missing, confiscated PPE deliveries 'frustrating'75% of Californians support continuing to shelter in place: surveyAssembly members may have to get tested before returning to Sacramento
More timeline

Some Superior Court of Alameda County documents can be filed by mail

The Superior Court of Alameda County has expanded the list of
documents the court will accept for fax and drop box filing and has begun accepting filings by mail, court officials announced Friday.

The change is in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the current public closures. A list of the documents the court will accept for fax and drop box filing is available here (New document types accepted are displayed in blue text).

The court will also begin accepting documents via email.

Documents sent by mail and received since the public closure period started on March 17 will also be accepted. Beginning Monday, all accepted documents received by mail between March 17 and this past Friday will be stamped as of Monday.

Going forward, documents will be stamped as of the date the court receives them.

Sponsored

— Via Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

Free Childcare Program for Essential Workers in Vallejo

The Solano County Emergency PopUp Childcare Program is now open to healthcare workers, first responders, disaster service workers and essential employees working in Vallejo.

The program is coordinated by First 5 Solano on behalf of the Solano County Office of Emergency Services. A partial list of essential employees eligible includes workers in grocery stores, food delivery, gas stations, auto repair facilities and hardware stores.

To apply, parents and guardians must fill out a questionnaire and will be contacted within 24 hours to verify information and locate the best placement. Parents and guardians must confirm eligibility and acceptance within 24 hours of placement and attend on the first day they accept care or notify the program if their need for care is delayed.

The free program is not available to the general public and drop-in child care is not available.

For more information about placement, call (707) 784-1338, and for information about documents or logistics call (707) 784-1335.

— Via Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

$10 Million to Assist California Workers Impacted by COVID-19

The California Employment Development Department (EDD) and the Labor & Workforce Development Agency has awarded $10 million to 42 local workforce areas.

“The immense impact of COVID-19 has put an incredible financial strain on the lives of many Californians,” said EDD Director Sharon Hilliard. “It is our hope that this funding, along with other ongoing efforts, will help provide some relief to Californians who need it as quickly as possible.”

Each local area will address unique community needs to support emergency funds for underserved populations, specifically those in English Language Learners (ELL) navigator programs and additional assistance for basic needs such as childcare, housing and transportation costs.

Governor Gavin Newsom originally announced the initiative on April 2, with the aim of supporting workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funding assistance for teleworking and Wi-Fi access may also be available for workers in some areas.

— Lakshmi Sarah (@lakitalki)

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

SF-Based Gap Inc. Stops Paying Rent on North American Stores

Gap Incorporated has stopped paying rent on its stores across North America, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. That expense alone costs Gap $115 million monthly.

"We are facing a period of uncertainty regarding the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on both our projected customer demand and supply chain," the company said in its filing.

The move comes a month after the clothing retailer furloughed a majority of its store staff in the U.S. and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic.

San Francisco State University economics professor Anoshua Chaudhuri said the retail giant’s cost-saving measure could be the harbinger of many more shuttered stores and empty malls — even after shelter-in-place orders are lifted.

"People are going to hold back on their demand for things that they don't really need," Chaudhuri said. "They're going to save as much as possible. If there's no demand from consumers, it's going to hit these stores very heavily."

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam), Shannon Lin

Top of timeline ↑

Breed: SF's Missing, Confiscated PPE Deliveries 'Frustrating'

At a press conference on Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed shared the struggles that city staff still face in acquiring personal protective equipment, or PPE -- much of which is imported to the U.S. from countries like China. PPE is a catch-all term that includes N95 and surgical-grade masks, gloves, gowns and visors.

"We've had issues of our orders being relocated by suppliers in China... For example, we've had issues with isolation gowns that were on their way to San Francisco and diverted to France," she said.

Breed described other cases where items that had gone through customs were confiscated by FEMA and diverted to other locations.

"Those items have been taken and put out on the market for the highest bidder -- pitting cities against cities and states against states. It has been really, I gotta tell you, one of the most frustrating things to deal with," Breed added, placing blame squarely on the federal government and its "lack of coordination" in this area.

The city's frustrations were compounded this week by new or worsening outbreaks at three shelters or long-term care facilities.

Four people have died at Central Gardens Convalescent Hospital, a senior nursing facility in the Fillmore District.

The city confirmed its second COVID-positive case at Division Circle Navigation Center, an emergency shelter on Van Ness. Testing of remaining guests and staff is underway, and the city is emptying out the shelter and placing people in isolation hotels, single room occupancy hotels , or other shelters.

And this week, 22 residents and two staff tested positive at Casa Quezada, a supportive housing facility in the Mission District. The San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed the first case on April 13. But it wasn't until April 19 that the city tested all the staff and residents.

"We were as timely and responsive as our testing systems allowed," said Dr. Grant Colfax, who directs the Department of Public Health.

"We are continuing to see impacts on our most vulnerable populations," he added. "We know outbreaks are likely to continue as long as the virus is here in our community."

— Julia Scott (@juliascribe)

Top of timeline ↑

75% of Californians Support Continuing to Shelter in Place: Survey

Californians overwhelmingly support continuing to shelter in place as long as necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to a poll released Friday by the California Health Care Foundation.

Of the 1,015 people surveyed, 75% said they want the statewide order to continue, 11% want the order to end, and 13% said they had no opinion.

Support for the statewide order was consistent across all demographic groups. More than 70% of those in each income, age, and racial/ethnic group said they favor sheltering in place “for as long as is needed ... even if it means continued damage to the economy.”

The poll also asked respondents about their willingness to share personal information to aid in “contact tracing”: 59% of respondents said they were willing to share information about their “health, movements, and contacts” to curb the spread of coronavirus, while 22% said they were unwilling.

Read more about CHCF’s poll.

Sponsored

— Monica Lam (@monicazlam)

Top of timeline ↑

Assembly Members May Have to Get Tested Before Returning to Sacramento

California Assembly leaders are considering whether to require all of its members and essential staff to be tested for the coronavirus before May 4, when the Legislature is scheduled to reconvene in Sacramento.

Assembly members are being actively encouraged to request tests from their doctors, and the chamber is also asking Sacramento County’s public health officer to provide tests for essential staff.

"The members of the Democratic caucus have had several discussions about potentially getting tested," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Los Angeles, said in a statement. "Due to the public nature of our work, the Sacramento County Public Health Officer is recommending Members get tested for COVID-19, and we are taking that guidance seriously."

Assembly Rules Committee Chair Ken Cooley, D-Rancho Cordova, who is coordinating the effort, said he told the county that as many as 400 tests might be needed, allowing for the possibility that the Senate might want to test its members as well.

Assembly lawyers believe its members cannot legally vote on issues remotely and must meet in person. In contrast, the state Senate considers remote voting constitutional and has passed a resolution allowing it.

Read the full story from KQED's Katie Orr here.

Top of timeline ↑