75% of Californians Support Continuing to Shelter in Place: Survey

Californians overwhelmingly support continuing to shelter in place as long as necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to a poll released Friday by the California Health Care Foundation.

Of the 1,015 people surveyed, 75% said they want the statewide order to continue, 11% want the order to end, and 13% said they had no opinion.

Support for the statewide order was consistent across all demographic groups. More than 70% of those in each income, age, and racial/ethnic group said they favor sheltering in place “for as long as is needed ... even if it means continued damage to the economy.”

The poll also asked respondents about their willingness to share personal information to aid in “contact tracing”: 59% of respondents said they were willing to share information about their “health, movements, and contacts” to curb the spread of coronavirus, while 22% said they were unwilling.

Read more about CHCF’s poll.